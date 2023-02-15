Mr Cooper was successful on seven pens of heifers around 330-360kg for his feeder order paying to a top of $1378 at 380c/kg for four Murray Grey cross heifers weighing 363kg from the paddocks of Ringwood Farm, Glenlynn (via Bridgetown) and to 410c/kg for 10 Simmental cross heifers weighing 331kg from the Cowcher's draft to cost $1357.

