BEEF steer values reached $2074 and 516c/kg at Nutrien Livestock's special cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday.
With the weekly WALSA weaner sales concluding for the season last Wednesday, Nutrien Livestock decided to host an additional special sale this month to market some young cattle still in the company's network.
The South West team yarded 600 head of good quality cattle, consisting mostly of weaned beef steers and heifers and some unweaned lines, with a small selection of beef yearlings and dairy descriptions.
Yearling steers sold to $2074 and 400c/kg to feeders while weaner steers topped at $1936 to feeders and 516c/kg to graziers.
Beef heifer values topped at $1766 and 434c/kg to restockers for more mature well-bred types and 416c/kg for light heifers to graziers.
A small selection of dairy origin cattle rounded out the sale with Friesian steers making 350c/kg to $1463 to graziers, while a single pen of first cross heifers made 396c/kg and $1832 to a processor.
A line of 11 Angus steer yearlings tipping the scales at 532kg offered by Cosy Creek Farms, Manjimup, topped the sale from the outset at $2074 when Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger, bid 390c/kg.
The sale's most prominent buyer Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, opened his account of extensive purchases with 11 pens of heavier steers ranging from 367kg to 496kg for an Eastern Wheatbelt feeder order at the dearer end of the market.
This account's $1936 top price was paid for the sale's third pen of 10 Angus steers weighing 466kg presented by JE, EC & BE Franklin, Osmington, bidding 416c/kg, along with the next highest price of $1885 at 380c/kg for five Charolais cross yearling steers averaging 496kg from the paddocks of WJ & SJ Layng, Busselton.
Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry was also busy in the buying gallery and paid the next highest value of $1866 at 360c/kg on behalf of a grazier client for a trio of Angus cross steers weighing 518kg offered by VA Piscioneri, Donnybrook.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper was another active buyer throughout the sale including a few pens of steers for another Eastern Wheatbelt feeder paying to $1719 at 418c/kg for seven Angus cross steers weighing 411kg, trucked in by M & JC Puljiz, Bridgetown.
Mr Pollock switched to filling a few grazier orders with 14 pens of light to mediumweight steers and bid to the sale's 516c/kg top liveweight value for 10 Charolais steers weighing 240kg from Browtin Farm, Waroona, to cost $1238.
Volume vendors at the sale DP & GR Cowcher, Williams, offered a large draft of well-bred and presented Simmental cross steer and heifer weaners with Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs paying the Cowcher draft's top price double of 470c/kg and $1544 for 10 steers averaging 329kg.
Pearce Watling, Elders Donnybrook, secured a few pens of steers for a local grazier bidding to 450c/kg for nine Angus cross steers averaging 304kg returning LJ & CS Tilbrook, Collie, $1370.
The sale swung the corner to the beef heifers with Mr Embry dominating the opening stages with the first seven pens going to the same grazier account.
He paid the section's top-price double for 10 Angus cross heifers weighing 407kg from the Franklin's consignment, bidding 434c/kg to cost $1766.
Mr Embry also paid the next highest price of $1702 at 408c/kg for seven Angus cross heifers averaging 417kg from the Puljiz's sale draft.
Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, paid $1703 with a 326c/kg bid for a duo of Angus cross heifers averaging 523kg offered by MJ & CM Craigie, Busselton, for a grazier client.
Mr Pollock sourced 12 pens of light heifers for a Myalup client, paying to a 416c/kg top liveweight value for 10 Charolais cross heifers weighing 240kg from the Browtin Farm draft.
Mr Cooper was successful on seven pens of heifers around 330-360kg for his feeder order paying to a top of $1378 at 380c/kg for four Murray Grey cross heifers weighing 363kg from the paddocks of Ringwood Farm, Glenlynn (via Bridgetown) and to 410c/kg for 10 Simmental cross heifers weighing 331kg from the Cowcher's draft to cost $1357.
READ MORE:
The sale finished with a small selection of dairy origin cattle with KE & CE Jeffreys, North Dandalup, offering two pens of Friesian steers which were both knocked down to Mr Pollock for a grazier at 350c/kg with the heaviest pen of five weighing 418kg costing $1463.
A single pen of four Angus-Friesian heifers weighing 463kg presented by J & C Fiorenza, Hamel, completed proceedings with Mr Pollock paying 396c/kg at $1832, adding to a few pens of heifers earlier purchased for a local butcher.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent, Chris Waddingham, said it was a good quality offering of cattle.
"Steer values were similar to Wednesday's WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup however heifers sold to a keener gallery of restockers and lotfeeders and realised 5-10 c/kg better rates," Mr Waddingham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.