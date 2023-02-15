Farm Weekly
Beef steers top $2074 at Nutrien Livestock Boyanup special cattle sale

By Kane Chatfield
February 16 2023 - 10:00am
Sale vendor Glen Cowcher (left), DP & GR Cowcher, Williams and Nutrien Livestock, Williams representative Louis Payne at the Nutrien Livestock special cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday. The Cowcher family was the sales largest vendor selling Simmental cross steer and heifer weaners to 470c/kg and 410c/kg respectively.

BEEF steer values reached $2074 and 516c/kg at Nutrien Livestock's special cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday.

