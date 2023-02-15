Farm Weekly
WA bucks property trend says CoreLogic

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 15 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said there was a good chance housing values will continue to trend lower and regional areas would not be immune from any softer conditions.

WITH Australia's COVID-induced whirlwind love affair with the country's hottest regional cities slowly coming to an end, Western Australia continues to buck country-wide trends.

