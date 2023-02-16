Farm Weekly
CBH Group has called end of harvest after a record-breaking 2022/23 season

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 12:40pm
Surpassing the 2021/22 receival total of 21.3 million tonnes of grain into the network, growers across the State delivered a record 22.7 million tonnes.

HARVEST has officially come to a close for 2022/23, with the season smashing records across the board according to CBH Group end of harvest figures.

