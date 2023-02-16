AFTER creating a stir last year, the Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 progeny were again highly sought after when they went through the selling ring at last week's Arkle Angus on-property sale at Munglinup.
The Cowan family hosted the sale this year in its new selling facility where keen buyers filled the space and eagerly secured quality Arkle Angus genetics, pushing prices to a top of $27,000, twice for Paratrooper sons.
A total of 69 bulls were offered and all of them sold under the hammer at an average of $15,551 which was up $1051 on last year's sale.
More than 60 per cent of this year's offering was made up of Paratrooper sons and these averaged $17,692.
An additional 20 stud cows with calves at foot were offered and 14 of these sold under the hammer at an average of $8429 and to a top of $14,000 twice.
The females were pregnancy tested before the sale, with those in calf joined to Banquet Similar S028.
The sale was conducted by the Nutrien Livestock selling team and was interfaced on AuctionsPlus where it received 2069 catalogue views.
During the sale 62 users, 41 guests, 33 viewers logged on and there were three active bidders during the sale and by the end five lots had sold to two of these bidders.
Nutrien Livestock Esperance auctioneer Neil Brindley said he was very pleased with the sale result.
"This was an absolutely fantastic sale," Mr Brindley said.
"It really reflects the genetics that Arkle Angus bulls have and the quality of them.
"The investment and commitment that the Cowan family has to the industry is great."
Two buyers took out the top price honours this year paying $27,000 for two Paratrooper sons.
Andrew Bott, Bott Livestock, Esperance, was the first to purchase at $27,000 when he had the final bid on lot two a May 2021 drop bull.
Arkle Paratrooper S25 was sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of Cherylton Q46 and weighed in at 690kg.
It has Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of +5.8 calving ease direct (CE Dir), -10.2 gestation length (GL), +4.8 birthweight (BWT), +56, +97 and +126 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +109 mature cow weight (MCW), +22 for milk, +2.0 scrotal size (SS), -4.9 days to calving (DC), +74 carcase weight (CWT), +3.4 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.2 and +0.4 for rib and rump fats, +0.0 retail beef yield (RBY), +1.9 intramuscular fat (IMF), -0.20 net feed intake (NFI-F) and +20 for docility (DOC).
These figures place it in the top 2pc for GL, top 10pc for NFI-F, top 18pc for milk, top 22pc for CE Dir, top 23pc for 200-day weight, top 29pc for 600-day weight and top 26pc for CWT.
Along with purchasing Paratrooper S25, Mr Bott also purchased another three Paratrooper P15 sons, Arkle Paratrooper S160 at $17,000, Arkle Paratrooper S183 at $18,000 and Arkle Paratrooper S252 to finish with four bulls at an average of $20,500.
The next bull to reach the equal top price of $27,000 was Arkle Paratrooper S10 in lot 10 which was sold to the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.
The 708kg May 2021 drop bull is a son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper S10 SV and out of Cherylton Q81 and it has EBVs of +10.2 CE Dir, -11.8 GL, +3.0 BWT, +53, +97 and +123 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +124 MCW, +16 milk, +2.5 SS, -5.2 DC, +71 CWT, +5.9 EMA, -1.2 and -2.4 for rib and rump fats, 0.3 IMF, -0.19 NFI-F and +26 DOC.
These figures place it in the top 2pc for CE Dir, top 1pc for GL and top 8pc for RBY.
Luke Bairstow said he was a first time buyer at the sale.
"We were after some new genetics to infuse into our herd to give it a boost," Mr Bairstow said.
"We picked this bull for his overall soundness, as well as his good square body and conformation."
Mr Bairstow said they plan to use the bull over a mob of 240 Angus heifers.
"It's the first Paratrooper we've tried and we are keen to use him," Mr Bairstow said.
The demand for the Paratrooper P15 sons was red hot and this saw another two sons selling for the equal $23,000 second top price.
John Lock, Adina Grazing, Esperance, paid the value first for an August 2021-drop bull in lot five, Arkle Paratrooper S228.
Paratrooper S228 has EBVs of +10.8 CE Dir, -11.2 GL, +0.8 BWT, +50, +93 and +114 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +87 for MCW, +20 for milk, +1.9 SS, -6.2 DC, +68 CWT, +7.7 EMA, +0.4 and +0.3 for rib and rump fats, +0.4 RBY, +2.8 IMF, +0.42 NFI-F and 23 DOC.
These figures place Paratrooper S228 in the top 1pc for CE Dir and GL, top 4pc for BWT, top 14pc DC and top 26pc for milk.
Mr Lock said they were return buyers.
"We selected the second top-priced Paratrooper sire based on his calving ease figures, he was in the top 1pc for the breed," Mr Lock said.
"We buy a bull every second year as a backup for our AI herd.
"This bull will cover our cows and heifers that don't get in calf to the AI program," he said.
The second bull to make $23,000, was Arkle Paratrooper S31 in lot 20 and it was purchased by MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks.
Paratrooper S31 has EBVs of -2.8 CE Dir, -9.4 GL, +7.0 BWT, +65, +115, +155 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +148 MCW, +17 milk, +3.8 SS, -3.3 DC, +83 CWT, +7.3 EMA, -3.4 and -4.9 rib and rump fats, +1.3 RBY, +0.5 IMF, -0.28 NFI-F and +21 DOC.
The May 2021-drop bull ranks in the top 3pc for 600-day weight, MCW and GL, top 4pc for 200 and 400-day weight, top 6pc in SS and NFI-F and top 8pc for RBY.
The Blyth family went on to purchase three more bulls, with its team of four averaging $15,750.
Rebecca Blyth said they were returning sale buyers.
"We were purchasing the new Paratrooper bloodline," Ms Blyth said.
"We were selecting the bulls based on their growth figures and good muscling."
Also included in their purchases was the lot one charity bull, Arkle Paratrooper S159 at $13,000.
All of the proceeds from the charity bull went on to assist the Munglinup and Hopetoun St John Ambulance service.
Colin Thexton, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, was the day's volume buyer purchasing 21 bulls for an undisclosed Eastern States account.
That account paid a top of $19,000 for Arkle Powerpoint S169 which is a son of S Powerpoint WS 5503.
Powerpoint 5169 ranks in the top 4pc for 200 day-weight, top 5pc for 400-day weight, top 8pc for 600-day weight and CWT, top 9pc for GL and top 17pc for NFI-F.
Purchasing a team of six bulls was Caroline Warren Enterprises, Geraldton, which paid a top of $15,000 for Arkle Noble S139 and an average of $10,883.
Also paying towards the top end of the catalogue was LG Ockwell & LM Roche, Manjimup.
The Manjimup enterprise paid a top of $22,000 for lot 17, Arkle Paratrooper S28.
The May 2021-drop bull ranks in the top 7pc for 200-day weight, top 10pc for 400-day weight, top 16pc for 400-day weight and milk, top 16pc for SS and top 15pc for CWT.
Windermere Farms, Albany, travelled east to secure some of the Paratrooper genetics paying $21,000 for lot 44, Arkle Paratrooper S66.
The June 2021-drop bull ranks in the top 9pc for rump fat, top 11pc for CWT, top 12pc for milk, top 13pc 400-day weight, top 15pc for rib fat and top 19pc for BWT.
The Albany account also purchased another two more Paratrooper sons at $18,000.
Esperance buyer, Wes Graham, WJ & FJ Graham, also bid to $22,000 for lot 39, Arkle Powerpoint S47.Powerpoint S47 ranks in the top 5pc for rib fat, top 9pc for rump fat, top 8pc for 400-day weight, top 12pc for 600-day weight, top 16pc CWT and top 18pc for 200-day weight.
The Graham family also purchased one of two top-priced stud cow and calf units from lot 83 at $14,000.
Arkle Precision R16 is a daughter of the mighty Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and out of Cherylton Precision M33.
It sold with a bull calf at foot and was PTIC.
It has EBVs of +0.4 CE Dir, -7.8 GL, +5.8 BWT, +63, +109 and +140 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +117 MCW, +16 for milk, +2.0 SS, -5.0 DC, +85 CWT, +10.5 EMA, +0.9 and +1.8 for rib and rump fats, +0.7 RBY, +0.8 IMF and +31 for DOC.
These figures rank it in the top 10pc for GL, top 7pc for 200-day weight, top 8pc for 400-day weight, top 11pc for 600-day weight, top 7pc CWT and top 10pc EMA.
Mr Graham rounded out his selections with two more stud cow and calf units, with one being the $13,000 second top priced unit.
He paid $13,000 for Cherylton Q244 which is a daughter of Sitz Investment 660Z and out of Coonamble E39.
It was PTIC and sold with a bull calf at foot.
Mr Graham said he had bought stud females from Arkle Angus before.
"The top-priced stud female we bought this year was a Paratrooper daughter and I bought a Paratrooper heifer last year and she is great," Mr Graham said.
"I was after a few new female lines and she was a nicely balanced type and PTIC which is positive.
"You don't get the opportunity to buy stud females in WA so it was good to buy good quality females."
The other $14,000 equal top-priced female went to, PJ Knight & SK Knight, Kirup, which bid the value for Cherylton P23 in lot 91.
The February 2018-drop cow had a bull calf at foot.
Cheryton P23 has EBVs +1.2 CE Dir, -3.7 GL, +4.0 BWT, +41, +79, +109 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +106 MCW, +10 milk, +1.4 SS, -3.8 DC, +66 CWT, +8.2 EMA, -2.0, -1.5 for rib and rump fats, +1.0 RBY, +2.9 IMF, +0.14 NFI-F and +16 for DOC.
The Knight family also took home three stud cow and calf units at an average of $10,000.
The Blyth family went on to purchase the equal second top-priced cow and calf unit at $13,000, Cherylton Pleasant M70.
Cherylton Pleasant M70, a daughter of Coonamble H16 and out of Cherylton Pleasant K92, sold with a bull calf at foot and PTIC.
It has EBVs of -3.2 CE Dir, -3.1 GL, +6.5 BWT, +62, +104 and +134 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +126 MCW, +16 for milk, +2.7 SS, -3.3 DC, +77 CWT, +7.1 EMA, -0.9 and +0.9 for rib and rump fats, +0.4 RBY, +0.9 IMF, +0.15 NFI-F and +28 for DOC.
Ms Blyth was pleased with their female stud cow and calf purchase.
"We liked that she had a nice big frame as well as a bull calf at foot," Ms Blyth said.
Arkle Farms business chairman Paul Cowan said on behalf of the Cowan family they were very pleased with the overall sale result.
"It was a fantastic sale and we have received great feedback," Mr Cowan said.
"First-class genetics are being offered to WA, particularly on the South Coast and now expanding to the East Coast."
Mr Cowan said the stud sold twice as many bulls this year and it was great to see an increase in the average too.
"We were really thankful to be able to offer a charity bull to support the local Munglinup and St John Ambulance service," Mr Cowan said.
"From someone who has come out of the medical industry myself, anything we can do to support them we will.
"They are probably the most unrecognised people in the community and we are lucky to have them as volunteers."
