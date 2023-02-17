YOUS (but not ewes) can start getting excited because the Old Ram Muster (ORM) is back and it's one not to be missed.
Old rams, young rams, short and long wools and even those with bare points are welcome to join the woolly throng for lunch at the Royal Agricultural Society of WA's Claremont Showgrounds next Friday, February 24.
ORM president Rob Chomley said it had been a challenging couple of years with COVID-19 and other factors disrupting the annual event but they were back revived and excited at the chance to catch up with old mates and new recruits alike.
The group evolved from a pre-Christmas get together between a few retired stock agents, Merino breeders and farmers from around the State more than 20 years ago and has seen up to 125 'rams' in attendance over the years.
While catching up was the main mission, they got to thinking they could enhance their lunch event with a greater purpose.
In between reminiscing about some of their memorable industry moments and reciting a very embellished story or two, it has evolved into a casual fundraiser incorporating a guest speaker and a charity auction.
"Over the years we have enjoyed many luncheons at the Claremont showgrounds with some fabulous guest speakers and some very generous donations," Mr Chomley said.
"Combined with our surplus funds we have been able to make some meaningful donations in particular to our long-time charity of choice, Ability WA, which offers care and services for children and adults with disabilities."
Mr Chomley said the format for this year's event would be very similar with a charity auction and guest speaker Paul Birch, chief executive officer of Willie Creek Pearls.
"The bar will open at 12 noon, followed by a hearty meal from Peta Guile, our caterer of many years, door prizes and a raffle," he said.
"Tickets are $100 and we'd love to see you there."
Bookings are essential for catering purposes so contact Rob Chomley on 0409 832 301 or Robert Hawes on 0429 655 903 or rchawes@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.