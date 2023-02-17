Farm Weekly
By By Nathan Cattle Clear Grain Exchange Managing Director
February 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Prices trading are often much better than published bids. Growers can offer their grain at the price they want and help all buyers try to buy it.
The world needs grain from Australia

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures traded flat for most of last week before rallying 30 US cents a bushel on Friday night to finish the week stronger.

