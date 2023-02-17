The world needs grain from Australia

CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures traded flat for most of last week before rallying 30 US cents a bushel on Friday night to finish the week stronger.
The nearby March CBoT contract is now up 75 USc/bu from the recent lows of late January.
This equates to AUD$40 a tonne at current exchange rates.
The rally appears to have been triggered by increased aggression from Russia in the Ukraine war.
Since December 2022, nearby CBoT wheat futures have been trading at pre-Ukraine war levels.
This is on the expectation that the world will respond to higher prices and produce more wheat.
This view has seen fund managers or speculators that participate in CBoT wheat markets, build a large net short (sold) position, which means they benefit from the market moving down.
It also means they lose if the market moves up, and it appears the increased Russian aggression was enough to remind the funds that a war still rages in the worlds largest grain export region.
It created a short covering rally as fund managers bought back their sold positions, pushing prices higher.
It will be interesting to see if this is the start of something or a short-term blip.
One thing is for sure, grain markets remain susceptible to volatile price swings until more certainty is assured around global supply.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) last week.
The report indicated that the world wheat stocks-to-use ratio would reduce year-on-year to 34 per cent in 2022/23.
This is the tightest it has been according to the USDA, since 2014/15 when it got to 32pc.
If we take out China's wheat stocks and consumption, the world stocks-to-use ratio comes down to 19pc.
This is the tightest the world balance sheet has been since 2007/08 when it was 18pc.
This is just focusing on wheat, and obviously wheat can be substituted particularly in feed, so let's look at corn.
World corn stocks-to-use were estimated at 25pc, the lowest since 2013/14 when they were 23pc.
Take China out and the corn balance sheet tightens up to 10pc, the lowest since 2012/13 when it reached 9pc.
Hence global supplies are not abundant and Australian grain is needed by the world to help provide some supply stability.
There is strong demand for Australian grain.
Grain prices bid to Australian growers have been lifting recently with this global backdrop.
More Australian growers are also offering grain for sale at a price and buyers have lifted their bids to meet those price targets.
