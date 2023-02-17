Farm Weekly
WA firm Euroz Hartleys signs deal with the Dowerin Machinery Field Days as the event's principal partner.

February 17 2023 - 8:30pm
WESTERN Australian financial services firm Euroz Hartleys has strengthened ties with the Dowerin Machinery Field Days, signing a three-year deal as the event's principal partner.

