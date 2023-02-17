WESTERN Australian financial services firm Euroz Hartleys has strengthened ties with the Dowerin Machinery Field Days, signing a three-year deal as the event's principal partner.
The Australian Stock Exchange-listed company includes a full service private wealth advisory division that understands the key issues facing farmers today, including succession planning, generating off-farm income, accumulating wealth in the most appropriate structures, and estate planning.
Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said they were thrilled to have such a well-respected company on board for the next three years.
"On the back of two record-breaking harvests and rapidly changing markets both locally and globally, we know that the financial services that Euroz Hartleys offers will be of significant interest to our exhibitors and visitors as they progress through life and the transition of their operations," Ms Green said.
"As we look toward celebrating the Field Day's 60th anniversary in 2024 with a focus on the future of farming, it's apt we take Euroz Hartleys' commitment of support with us into our exciting next chapter."
Euroz Hartleys managing director Tim Bunney said, "our business has been involved with the Field Days for some 15 years and I'm delighted we are able to provide meaningful support as principal partner for WA's premier agricultural event".
"Our team is looking forward to this year's event and will be onsite both days to catch up with existing clients and share with visitors our approach to helping Western Australians simplify and enhance their financial position, maintain and sustain their lifestyle needs, efficiently transfer wealth to the next generation and, investing," he said.
"Many in our team grew up in the country and some specifically from the Wheatbelt.
"They continue to have strong ties to the region.
"Euroz Hartleys works closely with farming clients Statewide, meaning the field days is a chance to combine our professional networks with our personal connections.
"The merger between Euroz and Hartleys in October 2020 brought together some 85 years of experience across a broad range of market conditions, and more importantly, combined the deep relationships formed and accumulated over the lives of two leading Western Australian financial services firms.
"We're delighted at this opportunity to support and connect with our clients in WA's vital agricultural sector."
With a 59-year history, the event attracts a sold out contingent of exhibitors and 20,000 visitors annually in the Central Wheatbelt to showcase agricultural-related and general interest products and services.
This year's event, from August 29-31, starts with the Bringing Dowerin downtown Lunch, an opportunity for business and political leaders to meet and discuss the issues facing agriculture and regional communities.
Exhibitor applications for Dowerin Machinery Field Days open on Wednesday, March 8 with information available at dowerinfielddays.com.au
