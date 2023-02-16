Farm Weekly
Trainor family, Gin Gin Speckle Park stud, Gingin, holds second annual sale at Brunswick,

By By Jodie Rintoul
February 16 2023
Prices hit a high of $8000 for this bull at last weeks Gin Gin Speckle Park sale at Brunswick. With the bull were Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry (left) and Gin Gin stud principal Tony Trainor and daughter Emily. The bull was bought by Tim and Leanne Murray, Jennacubbine, who operated on the sale through AuctionsPlus.

THE Trainor family, Gin Gin Speckle Park stud, Gingin, held its second annual sale last week at Brunswick, continuing with its aim of spreading the word about the Speckle Park breed.

