THE Trainor family, Gin Gin Speckle Park stud, Gingin, held its second annual sale last week at Brunswick, continuing with its aim of spreading the word about the Speckle Park breed.
The stud was founded by the Trainor family in 2011 when they introduced the breed to WA and ever since then the stud has been a labour of love.
Over the years the stud has developed a wonderful working relationship with some renowned Canadian and New Zealand breeders and as a result there are strong international genetics running through the stud breeding herd.
All of the stud's initial embryos were purchased from overseas and this international connection was clearly on show in this year's sale catalogue.
In the sale, which was also interfaced on AuctionsPlus, the stud offered 16 grassfed bulls and sold nine under the hammer to a top of $8000 and an average of $7167, which was back $2110 on last year's result.
Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said the Trainors offered a good line-up of grassfed bulls but unfortunately the sale lacked buying support which affected the prices and clearance rate.
"For the quality of bulls on offer the clearance was disappointing," Mr Curry said.
"But having said that the breed is still trying to find its place in the WA industry which also makes the job a little more difficult when it comes to selling the bulls.
"However while we were disappointed with the clearance it was pleasing to see new buyers operating on the offering and buyers buying multiple lots."
Achieving the $8000 top price tag in the offering was Gin Gin Stanley S158 (ET) in lot five, when it sold to return buyers Tim and Leanne Murray, TN & LM Murray, Jennacubbine, who are running a breeding herd of 250 breeders made up of Angus, Murray Grey, Charolais and Speckle Park females and their crosses.
The 730 kilogram, ET-bred Stanley S158 was by Spknz Extreme SPN E27 and out of Wattle Grove 60W Unique WGS G28.
It has estimated breeding values of -0.9 gestation length, +1.6 birthweight (BWT), +21, +32 and +43 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +44 mature cow weight (MCW), +2 milk, +25 carcase weight (CWT), -0.5 eye muscle area (EMA), -0.2 rib fat, -0.4 rump fat, -0.4 retail beef yield (RBY) and +0.4 intramuscular fat.
With these figures Stanley S158 is above breed average for 200, 400 and 600-day weight and CWT.
Ms Murray said they have been using Speckle Parks for the past eight to 10 years and they picked Stanley out from the videos and photos they had seen as they weren't able to get to the sale.
"He is a well-muscled bull with a large set of testicles and he is also very quiet," Ms Murray said.
"I think he has all the good attributes of a top breeding bull."
Along with securing Stanley S158, the Murrays also purchased Gin Gin Shank Shaw S71 (ET) in lot two for $7000.
The ET-bred, 659kg Maungahina Lagacy Manu L260 son has EBVs of +35, +50 and +64 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +6 milk and +30 CWT.
"We will use the two bulls mainly over the Speckle Park types in the herd but they will also be joined to some of the other breeds as we work towards breeding our ideal cow which is a big, strong female."
Ms Murray said since introducing the Speckle Park breed to their operation she has been impressed by it.
"They are very hardy and tough animals with good longevity and they also have a good temperament," she said.
"They throw small calves that grow quickly and by sale time they have caught up to the others."
The next best price of $7500 was paid by first time Speckle Park bull buyers Jared and Roxanne Heitman, Arena Farming, South Mingenew, who operated on AuctionsPlus.
The Heitmans went to $7500 for Gin Gin Shooter S173 (ET) in lot 13.
The well-fleshed, ET-bred, 696kg bull is a son of River Hill 50U All in 60A and Gin Gin Chicko N120.
Shooter S173 has EBVs of + 20, +35 and +49 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +51 MCW, +28 CWT, +1.7 EMA and +0.4 RBY which are all above breed average.
In addition to purchasing Shooter S173, the Heitmans also purchased two other bulls, Gin Gin Steve S120 (ET) and Gin Gin Scar S6 both at $7000.
Steve S120 is a son of River Hill 50U All in 60A and has growth figures of +10, +25 and +30 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights while Scar S6 was sired by Gin Gin Quiver Q25 and has birthweight EBV of +0.9 and fat EBVs of +0.7 rib and +1.0 rump.
Mr Heitman said they were looking for well-bred Speckle Park bulls to add into their breeding program and the Gin Gin stud was recommended to them.
"This is the first time we have purchased Speckle Park bulls for our operation but I am confident in what they will do for us given our past experience in trading cattle," Mr Heitman said.
"When we traded cattle we used to buy in Speckle Park vealers and fatten them and they always performed.
"The Speckle Park calves we used to trade had good feed conversion and would grow quickly, plus they were the most placid cattle we traded."
The three bulls purchased by the Heitmans will join their sire battery and be joined to 190 mixed breed females this season.
The other four bulls to sell all sold at $7000 to four different buyers Charles Hull Contracting, Coolup; M & S Kirkham, Coolup; Elders Bunbury and a Mt Lawley buyer operating on AuctionsPlus.
The sale offering was rounded out with six semen packages (five straws per package) - three from Gin Gin Ned Kelly N105 and three from Maungahina Nikko Mau N264.
One of the Ned Kelly N105 packages sold at $100 per straw, while all three Nikko Mau N264 sold at $250 per straw.
