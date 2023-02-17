Temperatures could nudge 50 degrees in parts of Western Australia as other states look forward to a heatwave reprieve.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts extreme heat conditions in the Pilbara region this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 48C.
Parts of inland WA surpassed 50-degree temperatures in January last year.
"That heat has been sitting there for a few weeks," the bureau's senior meteorologist Dean Narramore told reporters on Friday.
"Some of that heat has now been dragged down into central and southeastern parts of the country."
South Australia felt the brunt of the heat on Thursday, with Adelaide reaching a top of 39.7C and fires breaking out in the Port Lincoln area.
The heat then moved to Tasmania and Victoria, with Melbourne dropping to 22.3C on Thursday night ahead of a forecast top of 38C.
A total fire ban is in place for the city and surrounding areas, with strong winds and potential dry thunderstorms posing a risk.
Mr Narramore said a cool change was due to reach southern parts of Melbourne about 4pm on Friday, with temperatures forecast to drop by 10 degrees.
The high temperatures will then move into NSW and parts of Queensland on Saturday, with Sydney set to peak at 31C.
"Western suburbs could get up to 38 degrees around the Penrith area," Mr Narramore said.
"We're expecting low-intensity heatwave conditions to continue across much of inland NSW and southern Queensland over the weekend and into early next week."
Meanwhile, northern parts of the Sunshine State are under flood watch and monsoon warnings.
More than 300 millimetres of rain fell at the Daintree Rainforest on Thursday night, with more heavy falls expected for the Gulf Coast.
