OFF the back of a fantastic 2022 season, growers and their advisers are pondering what's in store for 2023.
Total grain production in Western Australia was just over 26 million tonnes, eight per cent higher than 2021, with a near record area sown of 8.9 million hectares.
As a result of two good years in a row, many grower's balance sheets are strong with low levels of debt, good cash reserves and recent capital upgrades.
Along with this, fixed costs have increased substantially, and many growers are now locked into higher production cost structures, according to the latest Grain Industry of Western Australia (GIWA) Crop Report.
Less people are predicted to grow barley due to its relative grain yield performance compared to wheat, and the high cost of controlling diseases in the higher rainfall regions, according to GIWA.
Wheat has outperformed barley in yield for the last few years' due to the mild slow finishes making better use of available rainfall.
If there is no autumn rain or a late break, canola area could see a swing back to well under the record 2 million hectares grown in 2022.
Lupin area is under more pressure, now the price of bagged nitrogen has come back a little and there are significant volumes of lupins being carried over on farms.
"Pulses are having a tough time on the price front and whilst everyone would like to grow more, the dollars simply do not stack up for many growers," the report said.
"In saying that, cereals following lupins, legume pasture and pulses in 2022 returned up to 2 per cent higher protein at higher grain yields and less applied nitrogen than cereal on cereal paddocks."
Two record years in a row is rare, but some growers in the eastern corridor have had three good seasons - which is simply unheard of.
With the potential of four good years in a row, GIWA predicts growers to be more risk averse in the 2023 cropping season.
"Although the recent reduction in variable costs such as fertiliser and crop protection products has changed the thinking to 'risk averse while keeping options open and ready to react', it still depends on what unfolds at the start of the season," they said.
For the first time since the zones were split, the low rainfall regions of Kwinana produced more grain than the higher rainfall Kwinana west area.
There is continued nervousness in the Kwinana North Midlands as budgets are "line-ball" on current grain prices and longer-term average grain yields.
According to GIWA, it is not going to take too much of a hiccup to push profit negative. Growers are very aware of the risk this season and have several contingency plans in place depending on the timing of the break to the season.
"We are probably unlikely to see whole-scale large areas of dry sowing as in the past due to the risk involved," the report said.
Wheat was "brilliant" this season in the Albany region, and it is predicted that there will be a continued shift out of barley to wheat again in 2023.
Growers eventually managed to get over the wet portions of paddocks and finish harvest in January, although GIWA said plenty of grain was left behind - with up to half a tonne of barley and 200 kilogram per hectare of canola lost from wind, hail and heavy rainfall.
Similar to the Geraldton port zone, Esperance has had back-to-back years in excess of 4 million tonnes of total grain produced.
The whole zone had significant rainfall just prior to and during harvest and the available sub-soil moisture will be in the back of growers' minds as the end of March and the start of April nears.
"They will be ready to jump onto any planting opportunity following a rainfall event," the report said.
