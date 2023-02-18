WA a strong performer in 2021-22 season

THE Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released data on the value of agricultural commodities produced in the 2021-2022 season, further confirming Western Australia recorded a massive season.
Across Australia, broadacre crops did exceptionally well in terms of production levels and overall value.
The second year of La Nina conditions resulted in a mixed season for broadacre and horticultural crop production in the Eastern States.
Flooding across areas of New South Wales and Queensland from November into December 2021 affected growth and harvesting of many winter crops, while South Australia and Victoria experienced destructive hailstorms in January 2022.
In comparison to the Eastern States, WA experienced improved soil moisture levels and highly favourable growing conditions during 2021-22 resulting in a bumper harvest for its broadacre crops, notably wheat and canola crops.
The value of wheat produced in WA increased by 75 per cent from the previous year to a total $5.1 billion.
WA was the biggest contributor to the country, accounting for 39pc of total wheat value, 45pc of all canola and 44pc of all barley.
Last season was a big year for canola production, according to ABS agricultural statistics program co-director Sarah Kiely, with the gross value in WA increasing by 143pc in comparison to the year before - to $2.7b.
"There were big increases in the processing of oilseed and some great conditions," Ms Kiely said.
"More businesses were selling canola, with a total of 2500 businesses, and taking the opportunity that those really favourable conditions gave."
Barley in WA also saw a large increase in gross value produced, up 46pc to $1.91b.
Ms Kiely said it was an extremely strong performance for broadacre commodities in the 2021/22 season.
"We saw WA farmers capitalise on great market conditions and great growing conditions and they made the most out of it," she said.
"So we saw those production levels increase and you saw that the overall value of those commodities increased for WA as well."
Australia-wide, the gross value of wheat increased 33pc to $13b in 2021-22 and the gross value of canola doubled to $6b.
Ms Kiely said the statistics were released a long time after the end of much of harvest and was something the ABS was working to improve.
"That's something the ABS is working pretty hard on," she said.
"How can we increase the timeliness of these statistics and utilise more administrative data that's available a little bit earlier, more spatial information to produce these agricultural statistics faster?"
The ABS sources statistics from a large range of sources, including its and other government or industry surveys, administrative data sourcesand other market and industry information.
