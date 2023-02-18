Farm Weekly
ABS points to ag value in WA for 2021-22

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 18 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:39pm
WA a strong performer in 2021-22 season

THE Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released data on the value of agricultural commodities produced in the 2021-2022 season, further confirming Western Australia recorded a massive season.

