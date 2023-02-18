Farm Weekly
Price pressure likely for WA farmers says Rabobank

By Jasmine Peart
February 18 2023 - 8:30pm
Rabobank agricultural analyst Dennis Voznesenski said due to a high output last season, prices are likely to come under pressure in Western Australia.

AFTER a high-output season, Western Australia is predicted to experience price slumps for grain and canola as farmers try to sell high volumes of the commodities.

