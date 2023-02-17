Farm Weekly
CBH Group to supply liquid UAN

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 18 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 10:00am
New player in liquid fert market

FARMERS will now be able to choose between long-term suppliers CSBP and Nutrien Ag Solutions and 'new kid on the block' CBH when it comes to the liquid UAN (urea and ammonium nitrate) market.

