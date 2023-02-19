Farm Weekly
UNSW study into damaging crown rust

February 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Professor Robert Park will lead the research to address fungal rust disease in oats.

THE University of Sydney, New South Wales, will lead an industry study that aims to reduce the impact of damaging crown rust, a fungal pathogen affecting Australian oat production.

