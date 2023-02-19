Farm Weekly
PGA seeks Firearms Act clarity

Updated February 19 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:29pm
The PGA wants more details on the proposed Firearms Act. File picture.

WA farmers and pastoralists are calling for more clarity and engagement to primary producers over the drafting of the new Firearms act.

