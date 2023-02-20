AS a 15-year-old Dowerin lad in 1988, Peter Crippen had a number of local employment choices he could pursue.
His shearer father had made Dowerin home base since Peter was about four years old and he had completed his schooling there.
With Mr Crippen wanting to join the workforce and start earning a wage, together they assessed the potential local employment prospects and decided to call on the Dowerin branch of agricultural machinery dealer Boekeman Machinery.
His father had heard there was an apprentice mechanic position going there.
Mr Crippen got the apprenticeship.
At the time Boekeman Machinery, which was started in Wongan Hills by Bill and Pam Boekeman 20 years before, consisted of three branches - Wongan Hills, Dalwallinu and Dowerin.
The local branch had been created by the acquisition of Dowerin Machinery only four years earlier.
Boekeman Machinery's Northam branch was still 11 years away when Mr Crippen became one of then 24 employees across the group.
His start in the agricultural machinery industry coincided with a turbulent period for manufacturers and their agents, with International Harvester Corporation, which the Boekeman group were agents for, having recently been bought and merged with Case Tractor Co to form Case IH which, in turn, had recently purchased Steiger Tractor Inc.
Thirty five years on Peter is still with Boekeman Machinery Dowerin and a qualified mechanic, but having long since left the service bays behind.
His normal work station is now an office near the front of the dealership and his current tools of trade are a mobile phone and computer rather than spanners and grease gun.
Since 2019 he has been Boekeman Machinery Dowerin branch manager, with his career path beyond the service bay taking in a long stint as the Boekeman group's precision farming specialist and later about five years as a machinery sales team member at the Dowerin branch.
From the time a piece of equipment arrives at the branch for pre-delivery servicing, through to the time it is delivered onfarm and its operation and regular maintenance requirements are explained in detail to its farmer owner, Peter Crippen has had valuable hands-on experience to benefit clients.
His career was recognised this month.
A small gathering of long-serving Boekeman employees, group founders Bill and Pam Boekeman, together with their sons who now run the group, presented Peter with a framed caricature portrait by KaBOOM Toons artist Jason Trevenen as a thank you for 35 years of service.
It depicts Peter in front of tractors with a GWN7 Dowerin Machinery Field Days sign.
READ MORE:
As the local machinery dealer and agent, Boekeman Machinery Dowerin has always supported the annual field days in August.
"From my first year as an apprentice I've been involved in the preparation of machinery for the Boekeman Machinery exhibition at pretty much every field days since then," Mr Crippen said.
"All the machinery to go on display has to be washed and cleaned beforehand - over 35 years here, that's a lot of washing and cleaning."
The caricature also depicts Mr Crippen with a rifle over his shoulder - target shooting is a long-time sporting passion.
"I got right into it in my younger days through the Western Australian Rifle Association (WARA)," he said.
"I was on the State under 25 target shooting team for about five years and went to Darwin and Queensland for competitions.
"We used to shoot over 300 metres and 900m with 7.62 millimetre ammunition.
"It's still a passion, I try my hand at it from time to time, target shooting is a winter sport."
Mr Crippen married Perth girl Suzanne in 2000 and, in his words, "managed to convince her" to move to Dowerin where they have raised a family, a son and daughter both now teenagers.
"To some people, living in the same town almost all my life, working at the same place and for the same company might seem really boring," he said.
"But to me it wasn't boring, it was fulfilling and satisfying and I didn't see any need to move or to change.
"They (Boekeman Machinery) have been good to work for, I also work with some of the best people and as a local person working for the machinery dealer in a rural community you develop personal relationships with good people - the local farmers - that go beyond the normal dealer/service manager/salesman and client type relationships.
"Clients become friends.
"There is always challenges and something changing in agriculture and the technology used for it, so it is not the same season after season, it has its ups and downs.
"When I first became interested in precision farming, for example, in the early 2000s, not many people were into it back then.
"But now precision farming forms a big part of agriculture and precision ag equipment is a big part of what we do (at Boekeman Machinery).
"My job has taken me all over Australia and I've been to (implement manufacturing factories) in the United States of America, Canada and Austria.
"If you love doing something it's never boring.
"Maybe a thought to anyone wanting a good job, dealerships offer a lot of opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.