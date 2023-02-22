TO say Western Australia's live export industry was disappointed in Mr Watt's comments would be a major understatement.
This is particularly due to the fact the trade has adhered to and delivered all regulatory requirements put in place by the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water since 2018.
The Livestock Collective director and Corrigin stud breeder Steve Bolt, Claypans Merino stud, said Mr Watt's remarks on live export "losing its social licence" were certainly not consistent with community sentiment reports.
Such reports were commissioned by LiveCorp and released last year, showing an increased awareness of the trade and acceptance of animal welfare outcomes, after improved regulatory requirements were implemented.
"The community sentiment report doesn't support Mr Watt's views that we have lost social licence," Mr Bolt.
"The live export industry and entire supply chain have been involved in the decision making around new regulations.
"We've had discussions with the department through every step of this process to ensure improved animal welfare outcomes - and we've seen this since 2018."
Mr Bolt said he had seen first-hand how the reduction in stocking rate on live export voyages impacted the performance of sheep in the export market and through the feedlot system.
He said importing countries had spoken about how well Australian sheep had performed once they had been unloaded.
And they had followed the lead, shipping livestock from other countries at the same rate.
"Industry has worked extremely hard to ensure welfare outcomes on every voyage for every animal is as good as we can provide," he said.
"Australia is a world leader in the live export of sheep, and the new regulations have resulted in good animal welfare outcomes across the globe."
MORE READING:
Mr Bolt said the importance of the trade had been magnified, as abattoirs struggled with processing capacity.
He said this - and threats to phase-out the live sheep trade - would continue to have a downward impact on WA's sheep flock size.
"I don't know how they expect to see an increase in numbers when this is hanging over our heads," Mr Bolt said.
"Industry is not going to invest or grow numbers again when there is threat of a potential market shutdown.
"Importing countries are the same, they need food security and act accordingly to make sure they have secure markets into the future."
The Livestock Collective plans to invite Mr Watt to WA to see first-hand exactly what the trade means to the State and rural economy.
"We will continue to provide information, so the general public can make informed decisions when it comes to any part of agriculture, but particularly live export," Mr Bolt said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.