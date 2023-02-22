Farm Weekly
Home/News

The Livestock Collective's Steve Bolt not happy with Murray Watt.

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 22 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Livestock Collective director and Corrigin stud breeder Steve Bolt, Claypans Merino stud, said Mr Watt's remarks on live export "losing its social licence" were certainly not consistent with community sentiment reports.

TO say Western Australia's live export industry was disappointed in Mr Watt's comments would be a major understatement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.