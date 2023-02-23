Farm Weekly
Chloe Blight, Highbury, is 2023 Wagin Woolorama Young Ambassador

By Lynette Carew-Reid
February 23 2023 - 8:30pm
Chloe Blight is proud to be the Wagin Agricultural Society rural ambassador for 2023.

THIS year's Woolorama Young Ambassador is 22-year-old Chloe Blight from Highbury, and neither she nor her family are strangers to Woolorama.

