GRAIN marketing and planning was once intrinsically linked to weather, but in these more complex times - geopolitics greatly determines the world market, regardless of whether a country has had a good season.
Post COVID-19 and amid the Ukraine-Russia war, many more unknown factors are present as power slowly shifts from the West to the East.
With countries such as China and Russia rising in trading power, and increasing their unpredictable trading patterns, so is the volatility and uncertainty of grain markets.
Instead of having free trade flows, there are now various tariffs and bans on imports, along with export quotas and taxes on exports out of Russia, causing major disruptions to supply chains, according to Rabobank agricultural analyst Dennis Voznesenski (pictured).
"It makes trade a lot less predictable and grain supply a lot less predictable and consequently price less predictable," Mr Voznesenski said.
"How can you figure out what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is going to do tomorrow?
"Is he going to come out and say, just for the sake of it, Russia's banning wheat exports and make up some excuse about domestic price inflation?
"Or is the president of Malaysia going to say they are no longer allowing palm oil exports for a certain amount of time?
"You can predict the weather, but it makes the market even less predictable - so for farmers, it does create a lot of uncertainty."
While there has been chatter that China may begin buying Australian barley again, Mr Voznesenski believes this will likely only be temporary, for whatever China needs at the time - not a permanently opening trade flow.
"If the Chinese come back, it's because they need something," Mr Voznesenski said.
"For example, maybe right now, there's been a shortfall of malt barley compared to normal times, which might incentivise them to come back.
"So if they come back, it's likely because they temporarily need something."
The Russia-Ukraine invasion adds a "risk premium" to pricing around the world, with pricing more expensive compared to if there was no fear whether Russia would stop honouring the Ukraine-Russia grain deal.
There is also the added fear that Russia will make more headway in Ukraine, possibly destroying planting and functioning supply chains for fertilisers and seeds in the process.
"It adds a risk premium, not to mention actual reduction in agricultural production because of war," Mr Voznesenski said.
This uncertainty also stretches to the availability of farm inputs, as there is much less surety in supply chains.
In the past, as long as fertiliser plants were functioning and shipping was available, farmers could be certain about supply.
"Now you have to worry whether the West is going to sanction Bellerose and Russian exports more, or is Russia tomorrow going to say they're not exporting fertiliser anymore?" Mr Voznesenski said.
The end result is farm inputs don't go where they should, worldwide shortages are created, and farmers are unsure what the cost of inputs will be and whether they will receive them.
"That's the challenge we have now - we are so import dependent, that we are at the whim of whatever happens in that export market of fertiliser or agro chemical if they decided to ban it," Mr Voznesenski said.
"That's a real challenge."
While that volatility sounds awfully like a lot of bad news, there is a silver lining - Australia remaining one of the only "stable" agricultural countries in the world is in the position to attract a lot of future investment.
While it will take a while for large investments to start flowing, as investors first have to exit areas like Europe, Mr Voznesenski believes that Australia will see an increase in capital development within a 15 year time frame.
The main grains and oilseeds exporting regions are becoming more volatile, leaving Canada, the USA and Australia the only "three countries left".
Investors are trying to exit the Black Sea region as quickly as they can, due to increased conflict, while the European Union is rapidly increasing environmental policies - most likely causing their agricultural sector to shrink by 2030.
"If you go to South America, and try to put money there, god knows what happens when a nationalist government comes in and decides to nationalise your assets and take them from you," Mr Voznesenski said.
"If you look at it from that perspective, you have three countries left, and that money still has to go somewhere."
With Australia's growing agricultural industry, infrastructure investment will be welcomed - as increased harvests, but without a way to get it out the country, means farmers can't always get a competitive global market price that incentivises them to expand production.
"If we have the infrastructure there, then they have an incentive to expand, and we can expand our agricultural industry," Mr Voznesenski said.
"Both sides of the country have been doing a lot of work, and they've increased capacity quite substantially.
"But we've just never had this much grand production in a row before, so it's just the out of the norm kind of situation."
Stemming from the Paris Agreement, The European Union (EU) has made the commitment to reduce fertiliser use by 20 per cent by 2030, and pesticide use by 50pc by 2030.
This imposes a risk for countries like Australia, which exports 80pc of its canola to the EU, as it is likely this restriction will be placed over all imports.
However, Mr Voznesenski believes Australia was better placed to respond to these requirements than the EU as farmers have economies of scale to absorb expenditure on upgrading to more efficient equipment.
"If we start using variable rate application precision agriculture, the impact on our production theoretically would be less than it is for the farmers in Europe," he said.
"Then production would proportionately decline even more, and prices would go up, so that's a positive way of looking at it."
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
