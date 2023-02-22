Farm Weekly
Rabobank believes an increase in Australian infrastructure investment is expected as the world changes power from West to East

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
February 22 2023 - 4:00pm
With countries such as China and Russia rising in trading power, and increasing their unpredictable trading patterns, so is the volatility and uncertainty of grain markets., according to Rabobank agricultural analyst Dennis Voznesenski.

GRAIN marketing and planning was once intrinsically linked to weather, but in these more complex times - geopolitics greatly determines the world market, regardless of whether a country has had a good season.

