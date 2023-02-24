Farm Weekly
Boyanup beef steers make $2051

By Rob Francis
February 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Brendan Millar (left), Elders, Margaret River, with client Ian Evans, Perth, at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week where Mr Millar bought several pens of cattle during the sale.

SELECTIVE would be the best description for buyers at the Elders February store cattle sale at Boyanup last week, with prices being a case of highs and lows and matching the types and quality of the offering.

