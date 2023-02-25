A NEW 60 metre x 20m, raised board shearing shed on their Blackboy Hills Farm, at Wellstead, serves as a sign of future faith in the sheep industry for Robert and Shane Davy and their families.
"It feels good to be investing in positive infrastructure for a change instead of trying to keep up with endless demands for machinery and other major farm inputs," Robert said.
The Davys expect to have the new shed ready for work before the end of the year as Shane and his small workforce work their way through the final stages.
"We have done much of the work ourselves and expect to complete the project at a price well below what it would be if we started today," Shane said.
"At the same time, we will be counting on processors to correct the serious slide in both lamb and mutton prices we began to see in global markets last year, to restore lagging producer confidence in the industry."
Blackboy Hill Farm is the latest family farming business on the South Coast highway, between Albany and Esperance, to join an impressive list of WAMMCO Producer of the Month winners.
A draft of 180 White Suffolk-Merino cross lambs from Blackboy Hills Farm, killed at WAMMCO Katanning on January 20 averaged 21.46 kilograms and returned $138.91 including skin to reach a sweetspot of 97.78 per cent.
The Davy family started out in farming as dairy and cattle farmers at Redmond, near Albany.
It was a turbulent time for markets and seasons and the family was successful in their application for one of the early conditional purchase blocks issued at Wellstead in 1967.
Under a family partnership, Robert, his brother Richard and his father Geoff became early supporters of Jim Shepherd's Australian Merino Society (AMS) in the early 1970s and at their peak were running 21,000 Merinos with an annual wool clip of more than 500 bales.
The original family partnership at Wellstead was based on a 1200 hectare property named Windi Windim, with Robert managing the sheep and cropping business and his brother Richard and father Geoff using their dairy skills as the basis for a substantial cattle breeding business.
An allegiance to Merinos continued under Robert's management when the AMS shut down, causing him to redirect his buying interest to the stud Merino industry.
For nearly 35 years, the family's Merino flock has been based on Woodyarrup blood stock, both from the stud itself and from Bob Bairstow's original Kalgan Downs stud.
Wool has maintained a prominent place under the present family partnership because of the extra $25 or so per head it continues to contribute each year.
"With lamb prices well down from more than $8 per kg over the previous two years, the production of up to 400 bales of wool each year from our self-replacing flock of 7000 ewes is vital to help us to make up the difference," Robert said.
"We have also found that maintaining both spring and autumn shearing and our policy of mating about one third of our ewe flock to White Suffolk rams from the Hyde family's Kohat stud, assists us to get stock off the property quickly at a time when wool is also bringing some good prices."
Like all producers, Robert and his wife Carolyn and son Shane and his wife Lauren and four children are casting anxious eyes to the season ahead.
"Last year's bumper season continues to deliver extremely heavy lambs and mutton and some handy summer rains have triggered our significant areas of kikuyu which we have committed to assist Steve Meerwald's initiative to harvest kikuyu seed as a commercial operation," Robert said.
"We brought kikuyu runners with us from the family dairy farm at Redmond and have watched in awe as the plant spread, to protect large areas of our land from erosion and helped to aerate the soil.
"The bonus was a reliable burst of green feed after coastal storms."
Robert said he and Shane had increased their reserves of feed grains and silage and were holding in reserve a feedlot capable of feeding up to 1600 lambs if seasonal problems developed.
As serious advocates for sensible farming conservation the Davy family have introduced many new technologies - including recent use of a Reefinator - while also investing in off-farm interests including extensive farm and transport contracting, a farmstay caravan park and a wildflower production businesses.
Robert has also experienced a term of interest in corporate farming, learning the pitfalls and collecting a few assets along the way.
The family investment in farmland is currently set at 6000ha - well up from their original 1200ha original conditional purchase block.
Ready access to the beautiful section of South Coast is another bonus relatively few other farmers can enjoy.
