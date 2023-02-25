Farm Weekly
Topweight Simmental sells to $12,000 top

By Jodie Rintoul
February 25 2023 - 8:30pm
Prices hit a high of $12,000 for this yearling bull at the inaugural Topweight Simmental Bull Sale at Forest Grove last week. With the bull were top price buyer Daryl Avery (left), Scott River, Topweights Sam Weightman and Elders, Margaret River representative Brendan Millar.

IT was a big day for the Weightman family's Topweight Simmental stud, Forest Grove, when it hosted its inaugural on-property bull sale last Saturday.

