Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Quanden Springs Angus sells to $12,000

By Kyah Peeti
February 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $12,000 top-priced bull, Quanden Springs Shiner S64 which sold to return buyers Les and Julie Male, LJ & JA Male, Albany.

QUANDEN Springs Angus stud's quality and quiet motto lived up to its name and was exactly what the Stoney family provided in its quality line-up of Angus sires at its on-property sale at Redmond on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.