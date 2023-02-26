A QUALITY line-up of Red Angus bulls and strong support from both new and established clients ensured a record breaking sale result at the Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus bull sale at Benger on Monday.
Spirited bidding right through the sale from 29 registered bidders in the stand and another 20 on AuctionsPlus from WA, South Australia, Queensland and New South Wales pushed prices to a high of $15,500 for a Kingslane bull while another 10 bulls sold at $10,000 or more during the sale to cap off an excellent result for both studs.
Leading into the sale, the studs had received good enquiry and the catalogue on AuctionsPlus received 2217 views and this enquiry certainly transpired as the sale progressed, meaning all the Elders selling team, led by auctioneer Nathan King, had to do was count up the bids as they flowed freely.
By the end of the sale the studs had achieved a near perfect clearance with 30 of the 31 bulls offered selling under the hammer to 21 different buyers at a record sale average of $8767, which was up $906 on last year's result.
In comparison, last year the two studs offered and sold 27 bulls to a top of $11,250 and an average of $7861.
Mr King said overall it was a really strong sale for both studs and their best to date.
"There was good presale enquiry and it certainly flowed into the sale today to ensure a solid result for both studs," Mr King said
"There was positive buying support right through the catalogue and this helped us achieve a near complete clearance and an overall lift in prices compared to last year.
"It was really pleasing to see close to 30 buyer registrations at the sale and a good number of people looking at the bulls from not only the South West but across to Esperance and Grass Patch and north to Mogumber.
"It was a quality line-up of bulls from both studs, there were some really good cow mating bulls plus a good range of heifer bulls to choose from.
"The presentation of bulls was spot on, they are all ready to go out in the paddock and keep improving."
Creating the biggest bidding frenzy in the sale before being knocked down for the day's $15,500 and Kingslane record price was Kingslane Stockton S36 in lot 24.
Mr King took his first bid on the deep, powerful sire at the $5000 reserve price and from there it was on as a number of interested buyers threw in bids in fast succession.
Eventually it was first time buyers to the Kingslane stud, the Jupp family, SC & HM Jupp, Gingin, which were written down at $15,500 as the buyers on the clerking sheets.
Matthew Jupp said it was the first time they had purchased from Kingslane and they picked Stockton S36 out when they got to the sale.
"We think he is a nice all round bull in terms of both his physical outlook and his figures," Mr Jupp said.
"He has a very good temperament, good thickness through the shoulders and nice depth while on the figures front he had a good birthweight and growth figures."
The 852 kilogram, March 2021-drop Stockton S36 is a son of LJC Mission Statement P27 and out of Kingslane Repee P58, which is a daughter of Red Ter-Ron Parker 34A.
Not only was Stockton S36 easy on the eye but it also has a very good set of estimated breeding values to match where it ranks in the top five per cent for a number of traits.
These include +3.2 for birthweight, +33, +72 and +82 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +81 mature cow weight (MCW), +13 milk, +4.9 eye muscle area (EMA), -2.1 rib fat, -3.1 rump fat, +3.3 retail beef yield and -0.5 intramuscular fat (IMF).
It ranks in the top 1pc for EMA and RBY and top 5pc for 400 and 600-day weight.
On the index front Stockton S36 ranks in the top 1pc for the supermarket index and top 10pc for the northern steer index.
The Jupps will use Stockton S36 among their 70 Shorthorn-Gelbvieh breeders.
They start calving in mid-February and grow their calves out to yearlings and sell them as a grassfed product.
Kingslane
The Cranston family's Kingslane stud not only sold the day's top-priced bull but it also offered the largest percentage of bulls in the catalogue.
In the sale Kingslane offered 22 bulls and sold 21 under the hammer to 16 different buyers at an average of $8738, which was up $1147 on last year.
Last year the stud offered and sold 22 bulls for a $7591 average.
Along with selling the day's top-priced bull the Kingslane stud also sold the $14,000 second top-priced bull.
Achieving this price was the 964kg, Kingslane Sutherland S24 in lot four when it was knocked down to Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris, who was bidding for an undisclosed Bridgetown client who was buying from the stud for the first time.
Mr Harris said Sutherland S24 was a good, long, powerful bull which will be ideal to breed replacement females in his client's pure Red Angus herd.
The March 2021-drop Sutherland S24 was by OLC Chateau K465 and ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (+47, +79 and +112), MCW (+107), top 5pc for RBY (+2.1), top 10pc for milk (+15) and top 15pc for EMA (+2.4) while it is in the top 1pc for the supermarket, vealer and northern steer indexes.
Along with buying Sutherland S24 for his client, Mr Harris also picked up another two Kingslane bulls, Kingslane Steel S92 at $9000 and Kingslane Squatter S51 at $8000 to finish with three bulls at a $10,333 average.
The next best price in the Kingslane offering was $13,000 achieved twice.
The first to pay the value were return buyers Rob and Sue Johnston, Preston Downs Farming, Esperance, when they secured Kingslane Sanga S18, which was the first Kingslane bull offered, at this value.
Mr Johnston, who has been using Red Angus bulls for 15 years, said Sanga S18 was a good commercial bull with a good set of figures.
"He has nice fleshing and is a really soft bull, I think was one of the softest in the sale," Mr Johnston said.
"I also liked his bloodline with the Chateau on his dam side."
Sanga S18 was sired by Kingslane Nebraska N78 and out of Kingslane Veena L3, which is a daughter of OLC Chateau K465.
In terms of its figures Sanga S18 ranks in the top 1pc for 600-day weight and MCW plus top 5pc for EMA and RBY.
Mr Johnston said this year they would join close to 550 breeders which are nearly pure Red Angus which have been bred up from a base of Poll Hereford and Simmental breeders.
"We have always had a red herd so when we were looking to make a change to the breeds we ran it made sense to go with Red Angus rather than Angus," Mr Johnston said.
"The Red Angus cattle do really well in our environment."
The other bull to hit $13,000 was Kingslane Shiraz S76 when it sold to Caves Road Sand Supplies.
The thick, long, 882kg, March 2021-drop Shiraz S76 was sired by Kingslane Pharaoh P65 and ranks in the top 1pc for RBY, top 10pc MCW and top 15pc for 600-day weight and EMA.
The Snell family, Charla Downs, also bid up on the Kingslane line-up going to $12,000 for Kingslane Skippy S58.
The Kingslane Mitzi M65 son ranks in the top 1pc for 600-day weight and RBY as well as top 5pc for 200 and 400-day weight and milk.
Also purchasing at the top end of the market in the Kingslane offering including PC Fraser, Nannup, who purchased two bulls at $11,500 and $8500, with the assistance of Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll, while A & K Bashford, Busselton, went to $11,500 for a sire and Ballee Pty Ltd, Mogumber, collected one at $10,000.
Other buyers to support the Kingslane offering purchasing two bulls were an Elders Albany account which purchased at $6000 and $5000, while a South Australian buyer from Murray Bridge operating on AuctionsPlus paid $7500 and $5000 for its selections.
Magic Valley
In the sale the Bennett family, Magic Valley stud offered and sold nine bulls to a stud record top price of $13,000 and an average of $8833, which was back $217 on their 2022 sale result.
Recording the $13,000 top price in the Magic Valley team was, Magic Valley Stallone S30 (Twin) when it sold to return buyer Ross Doney, Lagrae, Salmon Gums.
Mr Doney said Stallone S30 was a well-structured bull with a good temperament and figures.
"I picked him out from videos and pictures before coming across to the sale and when I saw him in the flesh it confirmed my decision to buy him," Mr Doney said.
"I think he is a very impressive bull."
The 726kg, March 2021-drop twin born Stallone S30 was sired by Magic Valley Pavlov P18 and out of Magic Valley Lotus L9.
Stallone is in the top 15pc for 600-day weight and MCW as well as top 20pc for 400-day weight, while it had raw scans of 10mm for P8 fat, 9mm rib fat, 124cm2 EMA and 6.2pc IMF.
Stallone S30 is now the sixth sire Mr Doney has purchased from the Magic Valley stud and he said he has been very happy with his previous sires.
"What stands out the most about them is they have very good temperaments," Mr Doney said.
The Doneys, who run a Red Angus herd of 160 breeders, which calve down in April and May, will use Stallone S30 over heifers this joining.
They aim to sell their calves to lotfeeders at 10 to 12 months old.
The next best price in the Magic Valley team was $11,000 for its first bull offered Magic Valley Sheriff S11, in lot one when it sold to return buyers Rob and Sue Johnston, Preston Downs Farming.
Mr Johnston said Sheriff S11 was a low birthweight bull with good growth figures.
"He also is well fleshed and is probably one of the softest bulls in the catalogue along with the Kingslane bull I purchased," Mr Johnston said.
The 846kg, March 2021-drop bull is a son of Magic Valley Pavlov P18 and it ranks in the top 5pc for MCW, 10pc for 600-day weight, top 15pc for 400-day weight and 20pc for BWT.
It has raw scans of 8mm for P8 fat, 7mm rib fat, 130cm2 EMA and 5.9pc IMF.
Return buyer the Snell family, Charla Downs, Waroona and Wongawol and Carnegie stations, east Wiluna, was the volume buyer in the run collecting three bulls to a top of $10,000 and an average of $8500 to go with their Kingslane purchase.
The Snells paid $10,000 for Magic Valley Sambora S17, which was a son of Magic Valley Platinum P36.
Sambora S17 has raw scans of 10mm for P8 fat, 10mm rib fat, 133cm2 EMA and 6.2pc IMF, while on the EBV front it ranks in the top 10pc for rib and rump fat and top 15p for BWT.
Spencer Snell said they were chasing the softer type bulls which were low to moderate birthweight.
"We don't want big growthy bulls as they don't suit our environment," Mr Snell said.
The Snells will use the bulls over heifers in their nucleus herd of Droughtmaster-Red Angus cross breeders at Waroona to breed bulls to use on their two stations where they run between 4000 and 5000 breeders depending on the season.
Other buyers to support the Magic Valley offering were Blythewood Pastoral Co, Pinjarra, which went to $9500 for a single sire, while AT & RJ Longbottom, Ludlow, went to $7500 for its single selection.
