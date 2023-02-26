Farm Weekly
Kingslane Red Angus sire sells to $15,500

By Jodie Rintoul
February 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Prices hit a high of $15,500 for this Kingslane Red Angus sire at the Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus bull sale at Benger on Monday. With the bull were Elders, Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin (left), buyer Matthew Jupp, Gingin, Kingslane new stud manager Izzac Barry and Kingslane principal John Cranston.

A QUALITY line-up of Red Angus bulls and strong support from both new and established clients ensured a record breaking sale result at the Kingslane and Magic Valley Red Angus bull sale at Benger on Monday.

