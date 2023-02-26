ONE year ago the Wagin Woolorama's cattle stewards were all set for the big event but it didn't happen.
However, all their planning and work has been greatly appreciated by new head steward Ed Porter.
For him, it has been a case of stepping in with no changes or decisions to make and feeling as though he has landed on his feet.
"It was all set up last year and the schedule hasn't changed," Mr Porter said.
As a relative newcomer to the Commonwealth Bank sponsored section, he said he didn't fully understand the entire process but the people who know were still there.
The section has a dozen or more stewards and an unwritten code that everyone will take their turn at the top job for a couple of years, and it is an idea he likes, even if he is not yet sure who his future replacement will be.
"It is good to have a definite plan and an end to work towards - you can put in all your energy and still want to be part of it when you finish," Mr Porter said.
It is an idea that probably most sections need to visit, with Woolorama acknowledging volunteer burnout is a concern.
Mr Porter is not typical of the people who are involved in Woolorama.
Born in the United Kingdom, he grew up in the countryside in a house next door to a farm.
By the time he studied agricultural science, he knew what was involved in farming and was passionate about his future.
After completing his degree Mr Porter spent 12 months in the United States following the harvest season and when it ended he moved to the Eastern States and followed the season here.
In 2005 he ended up at Kelly Patterson's Jenderwarra property, at Wagin and decided he was not going home.
Jenderwarrra was once home to the famous Poll Hereford stud of the same name, but these days cattle experience comes via a sentimental herd of about 20 Angus commercial breeders.
Former head stewards Brad Patterson, Kurt Wise and Luke Hall have all served as head stewards and the one exception is Lindsay Johnson who, after many, many years providing enormous support for the section, has moved away from Wagin.
It has opened the door for another change with Brittany Were stepping into the section as a steward.
Ms Were, who works at the research station in Katanning, came through the Woolorama ranks as a junior judging competitor and worked in the Woolorama office in 2021 as secretary Amy Kippin's assistant.
She enjoyed her experience so much she has stepped forward to take charge of the cattle section's junior judging and handler classes.
One change due to be implemented last year was a decision to delete the prime trade steer and heifer classes.
Timing was a big factor for exhibitors who felt the early March date was not suitable for presenting commercial trade cattle and after good initial support it was reflected in declining entries.
In its place are two classes for pens of two unled pure-bred heifers and two composite heifers, with judging based on structural soundness, femininity, evenness of pen and temperament.
The classes are similar to the section at the Perth Royal Show that has been very successful.
Class winners will receive $500 in cash or product from Nutrien Ag Solutions and be eligible to contest the prize for grand champion yearling donated by DSY Engineering and Produce Link.
The unled heifers will go up against the grand champion heifer decided between the two winners of the Nutrien Livestock interschool heifer classes.
Mr Porter said there were a few finishing touches to make to the revamped holding yards at the back of the shed to accommodate the new section, but other than that everything was in place and a welcome-back sundowner for sponsors, exhibitors and workers is planned.
Harvest Road via Harvey Beef has agreed to sponsor the section's traditional barbecue and entertainment from 6.30pm on the Friday evening and promises the steak will be worth stopping off for.
Mr Porter said it wasn't a closed event and other people were welcome to go along.
