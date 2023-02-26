PROSPECTS of finding a bargain because a long-held family property has been sold out of farming to a gas exploration company with grand plans, saw 154 bidders register for a clearing sale at Arrowsmith East last week.
Penaluna was home to members of the Morgan family for more than five decades before Strike Energy made an offer locals at the sale said was "too good to refuse", after it drilled in a front paddock and discovered commercial quantities of natural gas.
The property is now the proposed location for Strike's Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct and earmarked for a granulated urea production plant in the north-west corner beside the gas well (See story page 14, Section Two).
The Morgan family was one of the original settlers in Tomkins Road, Arrowsmith East, in the mid 1960s when the area was opened up for farming.
Members of the family, including vendor Russell Morgan and his brother Adrian, as teenagers came over each day from their home on the other side of Arrino to clear the land.
"I came out here when I was about 14," Russell Morgan, 67, said at the sale.
"It was all bush and we started clearing it - that was down the road, a property my brother's got, then we bought this one and a few of the neighbours over the years.
"We're (Mr Morgan and his brother who still lives on the neighbouring property) the last ones left of the original settlers," he said.
With plant and machinery, sheep handling equipment and voluminous miscellaneous listings included in the 226 lots auctioned by Elders on the property on behalf of Mr Morgan and wife Mary, who was a Brenkley hence the trading name Brenkley & Morgan, and four lots from outside vendor Yarimbah Farming Co next door, several hundred people came from near and far across the northern Wheatbelt.
Carnamah farmer Brendon Haeusler who came across to bid on a couple of the lots, was one of several people to comment that a lack of clearing sales listed for the northern Wheatbelt this year might have been a reason so many turned up.
"Some years there's quite a few clearing sales up here, but this year there's not a lot," Mr Haeusler said.
Two big four-wheel-drive Versatile tractors and a third front-wheel-assist Versatile, plus some well used earthmoving equipment, were also attractions.
One of the big tractors, a 15-plus years old 279 kilowatt (375 horsepower) Buhler Versatile 2375 showing 5600 engine hours and with X20 autosteer was the top lot, selling to Northampton farmers GL & DG Hipper for $76,000.
But the lesser horsepower other two, a 1980s Versatile 856 with 7952 hours and a contemporary front-wheel-assist Versatile 320 with1150 hours and autosteer, were among only 10 lots passed in by Elders auctioneers Graeme Curry and Gary Preston who acted as a tag team to get through the catalogue.
Also passed in was a New Holland CR940 combine harvester with 9.1 metre (30 feet) front and 4600 rotor hours and a small older wheel loader.
Main items of interest for spectators and bidders alike were a late 1960s-early 1970s Caterpillar D7F bulldozer with canopy and a 1960s Caterpillar 12 grader with faded signwriting indicating it had once worked in Great Southern forests for a timber company before arriving on the farm.
The 134kW (180hp) bulldozer was second top item, selling for $67,500 to Ian Tubby, Gingin and the grader, which needed new tyres before if could be put back to work, sold to Perenjori farmers LR & JS Spencer for $9500.
The third top item, a 1994 Ford Aeromax truck with tandem drive, 6.2m tray and 85,381 kilometres showing, sold for $35,000 to RN & JG Stewart, Miling.
Other vehicles included a repowered 1990s International ACCO C1990 tandem tipper which sold for $3000 and an earlier 6x4 'butterbox' ACCO which sold for $100, both suitable for farm use only.
A 1988 LandCruiser HJ75 ute sold for $4750 to Alma Farms from north of Northampton and a similar vintage Daihatsu Rocky 4x4 ute sold for $4500 to PW & MC Patience, Geraldton.
One of the machinery buys was a Marshall Multispread 980T in good condition with upgraded spinners which went for $27,000 to Arrinooka Pastoral Co, Morawa.
A Commander Ag-Quip 46/9 self-propelled grain auger sold for $18,500 to SA & AM Fordham, Badgingarra, an 18m (60ft) Concorde airseeder bar sold for $18,000 to DM Williams, Geraldton and an airseeder bin to suit the 18m bar sold for $3500 to M & D Bestry, Cape Burney, south of Geraldton, who also paid $4000 for a 14.6m (48ft) Forward Farming airseeder bar, $1750 for a Chamberlain 20 disc plough and also bought a pencil auger, pickle pot, sheep loading ramp and sheep scales.
PC & AM Mitchell, Mingenew, paid $14,000 for a Concorde 12.1m (40ft) airseeder bar.
A 22 tonne chaser bin sold for $15,000 to Green Grove Valley, Dongara, a 15-tyne Ausplow deep ripper sold for $12,000 to Enbenya Farms, Eradu South, two Chamberlain plozza ploughs in tandem sold for $8000 to JH & TE Tomlinson, Gutha, who also bought one of the old ACCO trucks, a Western rake sold for $6500 to Willow Green, East Dongara, a Pederick six-reel rake sold for $5250 to Sangarra Plains, West Casuarinas and a 30.4m (100ft) boom, Beverley Hydraboom sprayer sold for $2000 to HR & KD Foukes-Taylor, Woorree.
Jack Reynolds, Leeman, bought a WCM30 wheel loader for $13,000 and Strathmore Trust, Moora, paid $11,000 for a Manitou MC50P rough ground diesel forklift.
Of the sheep handling equipment sold, a Combi Clamp sheep handler made $6600, 22-panel portable sheep yards made $4000 and a crutching cradle made $2300.
Erregulla Farm, Mingenew, paid $5000 for 1000 litres of Roundup Glyphosate 450 herbicide and the Grant Family Trust, Beacon, also paid $5000 for 550L of 360 Cethodim herbicide and 20L of Rovral seed fungicide.
The Grant Family Trust also bought 220L of Intervix herbicide for $4750 and Montrose Farming, Nabawa, paid $4000 for 1000L of Fighter Prosulfocarb herbicide.
