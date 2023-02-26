Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Buhler Versatile tractor makes $76,000 at Arrowsmith East clearing sale

Mal Gill
By Mal Gill
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This 279 kilowatt (375 horsepower) Buhler Versatile four-wheel-drive tractor on duals with X20 autosteer and showing 5600 engine hours was the top item of the Arrowsmith East clearing sale. It sold for $76,000 to Northampton farmers.

PROSPECTS of finding a bargain because a long-held family property has been sold out of farming to a gas exploration company with grand plans, saw 154 bidders register for a clearing sale at Arrowsmith East last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.