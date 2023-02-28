WITH only seven recipients over the past 16 years, three of which were awarded this year, Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Seed of Gold recipient Terry Enright has found himself company with agricultural legends.
Humble as ever, Mr Enright said he was surprised to receive the award at the GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth, on Monday - as it was so rarely awarded he had hardly ever heard of it.
Mr Enright, who is chairman of Grains Australia Limited, was presented with the award which recognises the outstanding contribution, dedication and commitment of individuals to the Australian grains industry.
Recapping his eventful career, he believes some of the most important work he undertook in his lifetime was the commercialisation of wheat and the implementation of the National Variety Trials.
Back in the day, there were seven wheat breeding programs, mostly funded by the GRDC and operated by State departments or universities.
Mr Enright and the people he worked with believed this had to be rationalised, and instead use a more effective wheat breeding program.
"The way to do it was to make it a commercial operation, which was challenging for the departments," Mr Enright said.
"Now we've got a few of the best wheat breeding companies in the world, so that was a great success."
Mr Enright has contributed across a whole range of sectors and was instrumental in "placing the planks" for the success that GRDC is today.
GRDC chairmam John Woods said in addition to conducting a successful farming enterprise, Mr Enright had dedicated more than 40 years to the direction and management of agricultural research, including as chairman of GRDC, the Australian Livestock Export Corporation (LiveCorp), Grains Australia and the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC).
"We would be hard placed to find a more deserving recipient for GRDC's most prestigious award than Terry," Mr Woods said.
"His contribution and commitment to both the Wesernt Australian and national grains industry over more than four decades has been extraordinary, and his work has undisputedly changed our sector for the better.
"He has been an outstanding leader across a range of influential agricultural entities, including GRDC, and yet he has been, and continues to be, a man of the people: humble, hardworking and tirelessly dedicated to our sector."
When receiving the award, Mr Enright joked that people often only were awarded these prestigious awards at the end of their career, but he was hoping he had a few more years to come.
After almost half a century as a grain and livestock producer at Mount Barker, Mr Enright retired from farming in 2018 and now resides in Geraldton, maintaining several agriculture-related roles.
Mr Enright's connection with GRDC extends back to some of the organisation's earliest years. He was appointed to the first Western Panel in 1993 and became panel chairman in 1996, GRDC deputy chairman in 1999 and chairman from 2002-2007.
During his time at the GRDC helm, Mr Enright stewarded a reorganisation of Australia's wheat-breeding efforts, strengthening its national and commercial focus.
As chairman of Albany Port Authority from 1993 to 2003, he presided over the $15 million port expansion to accommodate the expanding grain and wood-chip industries of the Great Southern.
Mr Enright said working with a cross section of high-calibre grains researchers and leaders over many years was among the highlights of his career
"I have worked with an incredible number of people over the years including researchers, board and panel members," he said.
"One person can only do so much, and it's through the collaborative efforts of many individuals in the grains industry that we've achieved such significant gains."
Mr Enright's drive to be involved in grains research surfaced during the early days of his farming enterprise.
"We were developing a new land block at the time, and I saw the value of research and what it could deliver in terms of new crops, agronomy and pest management," he said.
"Back then, canola was unknown, but the introduction of rapeseed was new to Australia - now, canola is WA's second biggest crop."
Gains in crop breeding, across all grains, including the transition to commercial breeding, are among other notable achievements in which Mr Enright played a role, as GRDC directed research investment in these areas.
"It has been a privilege to have been involved with GRDC from the beginning and been part of its development into the most influential research investment vehicle in the grains industry, with increasing investment across the supply chain to deliver value to growers and the wider community."
