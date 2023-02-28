Farm Weekly
Terry Enright wins GRDC Seed of Gold award

By Jasmine Peart
February 28 2023 - 2:00pm
GRDC chairman John Woods (left), presents Terry Enright with the Seed of Gold award at the GRDC Grains Research Update, Perth, on Monday morning.

WITH only seven recipients over the past 16 years, three of which were awarded this year, Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Seed of Gold recipient Terry Enright has found himself company with agricultural legends.

