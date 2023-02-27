Farm Weekly
Blackrock S50 sells for $26,000 at the Boyanup Saleyards

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:55pm, first published 4:00pm
With the $26,000 top-priced bull, Blackrock S50 at last weeks annual Blackrock Angus bull sale at the Boyanup saleyards were Blackrock principal Ken MacLeay (left), Vasse, Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and his client and top-priced buyer Michael Wallace, Springhills Angus stud, Boyup Brook.

STRONG support from return buyers, coupled with an outstanding catalogue of structurally correct bulls ensured a strong result for the MacLeay family at its annual Blackrock Angus bull sale at Boyanup recently.

