STRONG support from return buyers, coupled with an outstanding catalogue of structurally correct bulls ensured a strong result for the MacLeay family at its annual Blackrock Angus bull sale at Boyanup recently.
With the bulls again reflecting the stud's breeding focus of docility, fertility and growth buyers couldn't look past them, pushing prices to a stud record high of $26,000.
The indications were there even before the sale started that it was going to be another strong result for the stud, with 59 buyers registered in the stands and another 47 registered bidders from WA, Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania on AuctionsPlus, where the catalogue received 3456 views.
When the sale commenced bids came thick and fast as buyers showed they were prepared to pay top money for the bulls they really wanted despite the correction in the cattle market over the past 12 months.
This strong bidding got the sale off to a flying start and set the tone for the rest of the catalogue to follow, which helped the MacLeay family record its second best ever sale average.
By sale's end, the Elders selling team led by auctioneer Nathan King had cleared 63 bulls from the 69 offered under the hammer to 36 different buyers, who came from as far away as Condingup in the south east and Geraldton in the north, at an average of $11,159, which was down $1602 on last year's sale.
In comparison, in last year's sale the MacLeay family offered and sold 71 bulls to a top of $22,500 and a stud record average of $12,761.
Mr King said it was again another excellent line-up of bulls presented by the Blackrock stud and buyers bid up accordingly.
"I thought structurally and feet wise the team was exceptional for the number of bulls on offer," Mr King said.
"There also was a number of comments from buyers about how good the feet and structure of the bulls were, so this a credit to the MacLeay family.
"As always the sale was well-supported by long term buyers, who know what they are getting with a Blackrock bull.
"These buyers come year in and year out from far and wide for the bulls and this shows that the stud is continuing to breed bulls that perform in a range of environments and the clients are happy with the results they are getting.
"The top end of the sale was excellent and there was strong bidding and interest on the early bulls which got the sale off to a very good start.
"Overall it was an extremely solid sale in terms of both prices and clearance."
With an extremely even line-up of bulls from start to finish, there were a number of bulls that could have created interest among buyers and this was certainly the case with 14 bulls or 20 per cent of the catalogue selling for $15,000 or more however in saying that buyers were still able to access bulls at their individual budgets as 38pc of the bulls sold made between $6000 and $8000.
In the end the bull which sparked the biggest storm among buyers was Blackrock S50 in lot three.
Mr King took an opening bid of $15,000 on the soft, deep bull and from there the price quickly rose, surpassing the $20,000 mark in a flash before bids slowed and two buyers battled it out.
In the end the thick, long son of Glenoch-JK Makahu M602 and Blackrock M137 (a G A R Prophet daughter) was knocked down to Michael Wallace, Springhills stud, Boyup Brook, at not only the day's $26,000 top price but also a stud record price, to set the tone for the rest of the sale.
Mr Wallace said he picked S50 out when he went to inspect the Blackrock sale team at the stud's field day.
"I really liked his structure as he is almost perfect when it comes to his feet and legs," Mr Wallace said.
"To me he was the standout bull in the team when it came to structure and feet.
"He also has a good strong head and is a nice, soft, fleshy bull.
"His temperament was also a draw card and like all the Blackrock animals his temperament is second to none."
S50's bloodline and raw figures were also an attraction to Mr Wallace.
"He will be an outcross bloodline for our herd as we haven't used any of S50's bloodlines before so it will be interesting to see how he goes," Mr Wallace said.
"In terms of his raw figures they were also what we want.
"I think he will go nicely over our cattle and hopefully he will breed very nice females."
Along with having great eye appeal, S50, also has an impressive set of estimated breeding values (EBVs) to match ranking it in the top 10pc of the breed for a number of traits.
Blackrock S50 ranks in the top 2pc for 200 and 600-day weight (+68 and +157), scrotal size (SS) (+4.4) and foot angle (+0.62), top 3pc for 400-day weight (+115) and mature cow weight (MCW) (+147) plus top 6pc for docility (+35).
It also ranks in the top 13pc for feed efficiency (NFI-I), top 15pc for retail beef yield (RBY) and top 20pc for carcase weight (CWT) and claw set.
When it comes to its indexes S50 is in the top 22pc for the $A-L index at +$374 and top 42pc for the $A index at $201.
The Wallace family, who run 150 stud females and 60-70 commercial breeders, will use S50 this season over more mature cows.
Not far behind S50, in the price list selling at $25,000, was the well put together Blackrock S35 catalogued in lot nine which showed off an impressive butt profile in the ring.
Securing S35 at $25,000 was buyer of more than 35 years Graham Nixon, Nixon Bros, New Norcia, who continues to return and purchase from the stud because the MacLeays have similar breeding principles to him and because they are good people to deal with.
Mr Nixon said he had picked S35 out before he got to the sale and was very impressed when he saw it on sale day.
"He is a good all round bull in terms of both objective and subjective assessment," Mr Nixon said.
"He is a well-balanced, thick and easy-doing bull with a very good structure and a good set of figures across the board.
"His breeding also appealed to me as I was chasing a Rennylea sired bull as a new bloodline while on his dam side I like his grandsire is Chisum as he has always bred soft bulls which we want."
The well-balanced S35 was sired by Rennylea L519 and out of Blackrock J128, which is a daughter of S Chisum 6175.
On the EBV front S35 ranks in the top 1pc for docility (+47), top 5pc for claw set (+0.56), top 8pc for calving ease daughters (+7.4) and CWT (+85) and top 13pc for foot angle, while it ranks in the top 20pc for 400 and 600-day weights and leg angle as well as top 25pc for 200-day weight.
It has indexes of +$203 and +$365 for the $A and $A-L indexes respectively ranking it in the top 40pc and top 28pc for the two values.
READ MORE:
The Nixons, who run more than 300 Angus breeders, will use S35 over heifers to start with before being used over mature cows in their nucleus breeding herd, which they run to breed bulls for their own use.
They drop their calves in May/June and then put them through their own feedlot before selling them.
A third bull in the team, Blackrock S67 (lot 12), also surpassed the $20,000, selling for the sale's third top price of $23,500 when return buyers Mark and Pamela Wood, MA & PK Wood, Greenrange, outlasted the opposition to secure it.
Ms Wood said they picked out S67 and its twin brother Blackrock S68 (lot 18) at Blackrock's on-property field day and couldn't split them so they decided to go for S67 in case they couldn't get S68.
"We liked their pedigree particularly their dam as she has performed very well in the stud," Ms Wood said.
"They also both had very good feet which is important to us."
Both S67 and S68 were sired by Blackrock Q169 and out of Blackrock L58 (S Chisum 6175 daughter).
In the ring it was easy to see why the Woods took a liking to S67 as it showed off plenty of balance and style and this was backed up by a good set of EBVs.
S67 ranks in the top 3pc for calving ease daughters (+8.7), milk (+26) and claw set (+0.52), top 4pc foot angle (+0.70), top 9pc calving ease direct as well as top 15pc for birthweight, top 16pc CWT and top 20pc gestation length (GL).
Ms Wood said S67 was a well-balanced and well-structured bull with good feet and good even figures.
As it turned out the Woods also secured S68 paying $12,000 for it.
S68 ranks in the top 6pc calving ease daughters, top 7pc leg angle, top 14pc 600-day weight, top 16pc GL and top 18pc CWT.
The Woods, who run 350 Angus breeders, also purchased Blackrock S260 for $15,500 to finish with three bulls for the day at an average of $17,000.
S260 is a son of Blackrock Q57 (Millah Murrah Loch Up L133 son) and ranks in the top 15pc for 400 and 600-day weight, docility, CWT, claw set and the $A-L index as well as top 20-25pc for milk, MCW, SS, days to calving and the $A index.
Mr Wood said they continued to return and purchase from Blackrock as the bulls have good do-ability and they always perform and produce a very even line of calves.
All the bulls the Woods purchased will be used over their heifers and then they follow that age group through for the next joinings.
The Woods calve down in March and then aim to sell their calves as weaners in January after harvest.
This year they sold their calves in January to the Lester family, for their grassfed program at 400-500kg.
Coming in at the sale's fourth top price selling at $18,500 was Blackrock S39 in lot one when it sold to Clearview Angus, Karridale.
S39 was sired by GDAR Regulator 364 (a new bloodline to Blackrock) and it ranks in the top 5pc for rump fat and foot angle, top 10pc for days to calving and leg angle as well as top 15pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, docility, CWT, rib fat and NFI-F.
Having purchased previously together from Blackrock for more than 10 years brothers Graham and Mark Darlow, Condingup, this year operated separately in the sale and both had a significant influence in terms of prices and the number of bulls purchased.
Graham buying with wife Gina and trading as Darlow Ag Co, who run 400 Angus breeders, purchased four bulls under the hammer at an average of $13,000 and also one of the passed in bulls post sale at $6000.
Included in their team were Blackrock S157 and Blackrock S149 which they purchased at $18,000 and $17,500.
S157 was by Rennylea L519 and ranks in the top 8pc for the $A-L index and top 11pc for the $A indexm, while S157 is by Glenoch-JK Makahu M602 and it ranks in the top 11pc for the $A index and top 13pc for the $A-L index.
Graham Darlow said they were chasing bulls with a moderate birthweight, good fats and good feet.
"We like coming to buy from Blackrock as you always have a very even line-up of well-presented bulls to choose from and because we continue to get good results from the bulls," he said.
The five bulls will join Darlow Ag Co's sire battery and will be joined for a calving that starts at the beginning of March.
The Darlows then wean their calves in late December/early January onto stubbles when they become available and then aim to sell them in mid to late January.
Trading as Forward Plains, Mark Darlow, also purchased four bulls under the hammer at an average of $12,125 which included two Glenoch-JK Makahu M602 sons, Blackrock S116 and Blackrock S186 at $15,500 and $15,000 respectively.
Also on the truck at $11,000 to Forward Plains was Blackrock S27, which was by Rennylea L519.
Mark Darlow, who will calve down 430 breeders from the beginning of March, said it was the softness, good temperament and good feet of the Blackrock bulls which keeps him coming back to buy from the stud.
"They also perform really well in our environment," he said.
This year Forward Plains weaned their calves between Christmas and New Year and then sold them direct to a lotfeeder at the start of February averaging 394kg.
The volume buyer title again went to the Fowler family, Chilwell, Condingup, who left their buying to Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Darren Chatley.
He purchased six bulls for the Fowlers to a top of $14,000 and an average of $10,083.
Mr Chatley said the Fowlers had been buying from Blackrock for more than 10 years and had continued to return and buy as the Blackrock bulls were doing the job.
"The quality of the carcases of the Blackrock sired calves fit the grid for Woolworths really well and they are happy with them as they are top quality carcases," Mr Chatley said.
When it came to selecting bulls for the Fowlers, he said he was chasing moderate sized bulls, with softness and fleshing as well as positive rib and rump fats because the enterprise sells its calves as grassfed yearlings to Woolworths.
"We also want good maternal traits as it is a self-replacing herd," he said.
"We don't chase extremes in any trait, we really just want a good even spread of EBVs across the board."
The Fowlers run 2500 Angus breeders and retain about 400 replacement heifers a year.
They calve down in March/April and the calves are then weaned prior to Christmas.
When it comes to marketing their calves, Mr Chatley said the Fowlers run their steers and heifers which are retained as replacements through to 16-18 months old and sell them as a grass-fattened product to Woolworths in September/October.
