PREDICTING the future is close to impossible, and sometimes you just get it wrong.
That is only part of the interesting analysis that has come from ANZ head of food, beverage and agricultural insights Michael Whitehead's summary of the past 10 years, and slightly conservative market outlook.
In 2012, ANZ published 'Greener Pastures: The Global Soft Commodity Opportunity for Australia and New Zealand,' which underestimated (as did everyone) the sheer growth the agricultural industry was capable of.
Looking back on it now, Mr Whitehead was impressed by the industry as a whole, as he originally predicted the industry would go "reasonably well" but instead it went "fantastically".
He said 10 years ago everyone in agriculture was "depressed", believing no one would invest in agriculture, when the opposite has become true over the past few years - especially given the volatility in other growing nations.
Back in 2012, ANZ also believed succession would become an issue, with fewer children wanting to return to the farm after experiencing city life.
At the time, the average age of a farmer was mid-50s but now farmers are staying on the farm, with the average age of a farmer in the 60s.
While the number of farms have decreased, farms are now bigger with neighbours buying farmland to build for their children being a large driver for agricultural land values.
"All the people who didn't want to be in farming sold to their neighbours, and the neighbours who bought the farm loved being in agriculture," Mr Whitehead said.
"Then their kids came back from university and said, 'I want to work in cattle (or whatever) with you'.
"These days, it's using much more tech, using much more finances and much more science - it's a sophisticated operation."
Succession is evolving, with many kids coming back to the farm younger - rather than moving to the farm when their parents retire.
As for his outlook for this season, Mr Whitehead didn't place himself with the optimistic few who were barracking for a third, or even fourth in some areas, record-breaking season.
He said at the beginning of last year, everyone was saying similar things to what they are saying now - that costs are pretty big and it's unlikely to have a fantastic year again.
Based on the GIWA Crop Report, and the dry weather predictions for this year, Mr Whitehead was forecasting a steady year, but nothing record-breaking.
"It doesn't mean that people still won't make money," he said.
"It will still be a good year, just not a sensation."
Last year, a telltale sign that everyone was going to plant as much as they could was a number of areas sold out of seed early.
Mr Whitehead said with some people coming off sheep, it is plausible that instead of leaving land to fallow, farmers might feel they have "nothing to lose" and seed again.
Price outlooks for wheat continue to look strong, with Mr Whitehead believing it is unlikely for prices to go low due to "new global fundamentals".
"People are going to want more grain that other countries will return to every time Russia goes from a good crop to an average crop, and countries are still nervous Ukraine could blow up," Mr Whitehead said.
There has been a structural change since the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries now wanting to be self-sufficient and have a larger supply of commodities on-hand in case supply chains break down again.
"During COVID-19, supply chains broke down," he said.
"People didn't have enough workers in Bangladesh and Qatar to get supplies off ships, everybody was nervous they wouldn't be able to get stuff.
"So people want to buy more general supply."
China is a good example, as the amount of wheat and food they import has drastically increased in the past couple of years.
Australia, in comparison, is one of the few countries that hasn't displayed this structural trend - as 70 per cent of Australian produce is exported.
