They say records are made to be broken but they just weren't broken at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay today, they were smashed.
The sale topped at record $106,000 and averaged $18,262, grossing more than $2 million to set more State records.
It was the first time a bull at auction in WA surpassed the magical $100,000 mark and it also easily surpassed the $82,000 previous State record price for a bull sold at auction in WA, set by the Bandeeka Simmental stud, Boyanup, recorded at last year's WALSA Farm Weekly Supreme Bull Sale.
In the sale the Davis family offered and sold 126 Angus sires to only WA buyers for a State record single vendor sale average of $18,262, while the sale grossed a massive $2.301m to also make it the highest ever gross single vendor bull sale in WA.
In comparison in last year's sale, the stud offered 133 bulls and sold 129 for an average of $14,550, while the sale gross was $1.877m.
The terrific sale result was built on the back of strong buying right through the sale by 88 registered buyers in the shed and many more on AuctionsPlus, who were all mainly commercial producers.
Topping the sale at $106,000 was Coonamble Showtime S42, which was catalogued in lot nine, when it was knocked down to a syndicate of buyers made up of Matt and Felicity Dela Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, the Kupsch family, Black Tara stud, Alanooka, the Torrisi family, Black Market stud, Donnybrook and the Cherylton stud, Donnybrook.
The April 2021-drop calf was sired by AAR Frontman 3132 and out of Coonamble D94 and ranks in the top 14 per cent of breed for carcase weight (CWT), top 15pc for milk, top 16pc for gestation length(GL) and top 17pc for 400 and 600-day weight.
The second top price was $72,000 paid by Richard and Robyn Walker, Coonac Angus, Wilga, for lot seven, Coonamble Samson S54.
The April 2021-drop, 904 kilogram bull was sired by Coonamble Prospect P372, which is a son of Baldridge Bronc.
It ranks in the top 3pc for 400-day weight, 4pc for 600-day weight and CWT, as well as top 6pc for GL and top 7pc for 200-day weight.
The third top price was $48,000 paid by the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, who missed out on the top two bulls.
READ MORE:
They paid $48,000 for Coonamble Prospect S522, which ranks in the top 1pc for 200 and 400-day weights and top 2pc for 600-day weight, mature cow weight and CWT.
Prospect S522 was one of four bulls bought by the Bairstows at an average of $32,250.
Along with three top-priced bulls which sold for more than $30,000 there was another seven bulls to sell at more than $30,000 in the catalogue.
