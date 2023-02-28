Farm Weekly
Breaking

Coonamble Angus bull sells for six figure record

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 8:26pm
With the record-breaking $106,000 top-priced bull at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay on Tuesday were Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup and Capel agent Chris Waddingham representing the Black Market and Cherylton studs, Donnybrook, who were part of the successful purchasing partnership alongside Brad Kupsch, Black Tara stud, Allanooka and Matt Dela Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge. They are with Coonamble principals Craig and Murray Davis.

They say records are made to be broken but they just weren't broken at the Coonamble Angus on-property bull sale at Bremer Bay today, they were smashed.

