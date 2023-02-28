Topping the sale at $106,000 was Coonamble Showtime S42, which was catalogued in lot nine, when it was knocked down to a syndicate of buyers made up of Matt and Felicity Dela Gola, Tonebridge Grazing, Tonebridge, the Kupsch family, Black Tara stud, Alanooka, the Torrisi family, Black Market stud, Donnybrook and the Cherylton stud, Donnybrook.