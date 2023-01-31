Farm Weekly
GRDC boss John Woods reflects on cracker WA season

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:59pm, first published February 1 2023 - 10:00am
Grains Research and Development Commission chairman John Woods said WA growers should be very proud of what they have achieved in recent years, particularly the record harvests.

"GAME changing" initiatives have been announced by Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) at this week's Grain Research Update, Perth, as the organisations continues to invest in the Australian grain industry.

