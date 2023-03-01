Farm Weekly
GRDC commits $12.7 million for long coleoptile wheat project

Updated March 1 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:00pm
A $12.7 million national research project with GRDC investment will support the integration of long coleoptile wheat into Australian farming systems. Photo by Evan Collis/GRDC.

THE Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has announced a $12.7 million national research project to support the integration of long coleoptile wheat into Australian farming systems.

