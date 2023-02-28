Farm Weekly
DPIRD's long coleoptile wheat research gets good results

March 1 2023 - 4:00am
A field experiment on yellow sandplain at East Ogilvie showed Mace-18, with a long coleoptile trait, on the left, established and yielded higher than short coleoptile Mace on the right, when deep sown at 10-12cm.

LONG coleoptile wheat can help ensure good crop establishment and productivity if seed ends up sown deeper than intended on ameliorated sandplain soils, a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) experiment has shown.

