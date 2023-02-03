Farm Weekly
GRDC awards for Gaus Azam and Jeremy Curry

Updated March 1 2023 - 12:11am, first published February 3 2023 - 4:00pm
Esperance-based research scientist Jeremy Curry was presented with the Grains Research and Development Commission western region Emerging Leader award. Photo by Evan Collis/GRDC.

TWO Western Australian grains researchers have been recognised for their contributions to the extension of research outcomes, receiving awards at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update - Perth, earlier this week.

