TWO Western Australian grains researchers have been recognised for their contributions to the extension of research outcomes, receiving awards at the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grains Research Update - Perth, earlier this week.
WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) soil scientist Gaus Azam received the GRDC Recognising and Rewarding Excellence award for the western region.
Esperance-based research scientist Jeremy Curry, also from DPIRD, was presented with the Emerging Leader award.
GRDC western panel chairman Darrin Lee said the annual awards celebrated the grains sector's most committed researchers and innovators.
"Gaus and Jeremy's research and extension work is of an extremely high calibre," Mr Lee said.
"They have made an outstanding industry contribution, not just from a research perspective, but in ensuring information is communicated effectively to growers and then applied onfarm.
"GRDC works closely with DPIRD as a primary research partner in WA, and it is fitting that we recognise two of its dedicated researchers today with these prestigious awards."
A soil scientist with more than 15 years' experience in Australia and overseas, Dr Azam is the lead researcher on a $22 million GRDC and DPIRD project to define grain yield potential in the absence of soil constraints, with a view to developing the most profitable and long-lasting strategies.
The project focuses on 12 million hectares of arable land covering diverse soil types in the low to high-rainfall areas of WA, where subsoil compaction, subsoil acidity, sodicity and water repellence regularly occur in combination.
Outcomes from the project will have impact across Australia.
"Gaus was selected by the GRDC western panel to receive this award in recognition of his dedication to delivering soil constraints research and extension that results in meaningful improvements for graingrowers," Mr Lee said.
"Gaus is an innovator and he thinks outside the box, which is exactly what GRDC is looking for.
"The quality of his delivery in extending his research findings is outstanding; he really captures the attention of audiences through his approach.
"I am genuinely excited about where his work in reengineering soils and closing yield gaps will lead, and how growers will adopt these findings.
"The results are astonishing; it's a new frontier in soils research."
Dr Azam said his passion for working closely with growers stemmed from his upbringing on his own family farm in Bangladesh, and now as a researcher in Australia, he had an opportunity to positively contribute to grain productivity to increase global food security.
"Through soil re-engineering work to date, we've proved that we can achieve even more productivity than the yield gaps suggest," Dr Azam said.
"If a grower in the United Kingdom can grow a 16-tonne (per hectare) wheat crop, then we shouldn't be happy with a 1-2t/ha wheat crop here in WA.
"There are a lot of gains, a lot of productivity improvements still to come.
"We're lucky to have this big country and the opportunity to feed the world."
Mr Curry received the Emerging Leader award, recognising commitment, passion and leadership potential demonstrated by an individual in the Australian grains industry.
He joined DPIRD in 2015 and has since worked across several agronomy projects focusing on improving the yield and quality of wheat, barley and canola in WA.
Mr Curry said he was honoured to be recognised with a GRDC award and described working with growers and other researchers as some of the most enjoyable aspects of his work.
"Working with growers is key because you can really see the application of the research," Mr Curry said.
"The high rainfall zone project I'm working on is about pushing new yield and profit boundaries.
"We're looking at what the leading growers are doing, and how we can extend that further."
Mr Lee said as a relative newcomer to the grains industry, Mr Curry had demonstrated rapid growth and development, and had built strong relationships with growers and researchers.
"I have seen Jeremy present at updates and field days on many occasions and have witnessed firsthand the confidence he brings to the delivery of research outcomes," Mr Lee said.
"At a field day in Esperance last year it was absolutely bucketing with rain while Jeremy presented, and yet not one participant walked away to find shelter, as they we so enraptured by his presentation.
"Jeremy is among a cohort of young DPIRD researchers who are emerging as potential future leaders in the grains research space.
"They invigorate the industry - we need these kinds of people in agriculture."
