The Nationals WA create petition to support WA's live export industry while Agriculture minister Jackie Jarvis says it's an issue for the Federal government

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
March 2 2023 - 2:00pm
The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman with The Nationals WA deputy opposition leader Peter Rundle at Fremantle Port.

A PETITION to support the future of the live export trade, launched by The Nationals WA, has come at the same time as the WA Agriculture and Food Minister said she would "agree to disagree" with the Federal government on its stance to phase out the trade and push for a "comprehensive transition plan".

