A PETITION to support the future of the live export trade, launched by The Nationals WA, has come at the same time as the WA Agriculture and Food Minister said she would "agree to disagree" with the Federal government on its stance to phase out the trade and push for a "comprehensive transition plan".
At this week's Grains Research and Development Corporation Grains Research Update, Perth, new minster Jackie Jarvis admitted she was "not sure" how she could further fight for WA farmers on the issue of live export.
"Look, obviously, we've had a few challenges over the live export... day one of the job, before I was even sworn in as a minister, I gave my commitment to fight for the sector and gave my support for the live export sector," Ms Jarvis said.
"The reality is the Federal government manages the export approvals."
The petition, which calls on the Federal government to overturn its ideological opposition to the live export trade and shelve its plans to phase out the industry, was launched by The Nationals WA deputy leader and MP for Roe, Peter Rundle on Monday.
Mr Rundle said Premier Mark McGowan and Ms Jarvis' claims of support for the live export trade were only worthwhile if they were successful in guaranteeing the future of the trade by reversing their Federal counterparts' position in Canberra.
"The Albanese government has shown the Premier's position to be completely irrelevant to its decision making so far, choosing to back the sensibilities of urbanites over east instead of backing the scientific and economic reality that the trade should continue," Mr Rundle said.
"If the Premier and his agriculture minister wish to be taken seriously, they will draw a line in the sand and tell the east coast Albanese government to guarantee the continuation of the live sheep trade, now and into the future."
WA's live export trade accounts for 97 per cent of national livestock exports and is responsible for the creation of more than 3000 jobs across the supply chain.
In 2019 the State's live sheep export trade contributed $136 million to the national economy.
To access the petition go to https://bit.ly/41uGsaX.
