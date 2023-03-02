Farm Weekly
Home/News

Esperance Senior High School principal Ian Masarei said teaching and learning changes had improved its 2022 WACE and results.

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
March 2 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten Esperance Senior High School students received School Curriculum and Standards Authority awards this year in an excellent result for the school with about 90 per cent of the 2022 year 12 cohort qualifying for university entry. The annual awards recognise the top achievers in WA's schools.

A WHOLE-school approach to learning and a rescheduled school day helped Esperance Senior High School improve its WACE results last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.