A WHOLE-school approach to learning and a rescheduled school day helped Esperance Senior High School improve its WACE results last year.
Principal Ian Masarei said the change to a five-period day and significant teaching and learning reforms - albeit interrupted by COVID-19 planning and last year's teacher wage negotiations - had been important.
"I think it has made a big difference to the outcomes for WACE graduation and the ATAR as well,'' Mr Masarei said.
"It has been a big step in curriculum reform going on for three years now.''
In an outstanding result, year 12 student Chloe Spain received a VET Certificate of Excellence in community services, health and education, which put her in the top 0.5 per cent of WA students.
Certificates of Distinction were awarded to Brechto Bezuidenhout and Mikaela Muir and seven students received Certificates of Merit - Zara Guest, Molly Hughes, Samuel Jefferies, Madison Maitland, Elise Quinlivan, Ethan Rieschiek and Sid Sleemann.
Esperance SHS had 135 year 12 students last year, with 96 per cent of eligible students achieving their WACE and about 90pc qualifying for university entry.
Overall it had 850 students from years 7 to 12.
Seven of last year's year 12 students achieved ATARs in the high 90s and are heading towards degrees in engineering, law and medicine.
Thirty five students completed all-ATAR courses, with the remainder pursuing a combination of ATAR and general courses.
The school's median ATAR was 77.05 against like schools at 70.4.
It also has a comprehensive certificate offering, taught in association with the neighbouring South West TAFE.
Eight students last year achieved a Certificate IV in Health and Nursing, and various certificates were offered, including in salon assistance, community services, building and automotive.
The adjoining Esperance residential college currently accommodates 80 students and the school has a farm training centre which attracts students who are interested in working in and around agriculture.
"Our farm training centre focus on kids who are going into the industry in some capacity, but not necessarily going onto a farm to run it,'' Mr Masarei said.
"We get a terrific outcome for those kids and they always achieve employment.''
Mr Masarei said the school was chipping away on its improvement schedule, which had already achieved significant reforms in teaching and learning.
He said Esperance SHS now had a common instruction framework, with explicit instruction and a common language used for teaching concepts used across the school.
"In any given lessons, the kids should expect learning intentions to be explicitly stated and in front of them on the board,'' Mr Masarei said.
"They should expect to have constant checks throughout the lesson for their understanding, so teachers know whether they are ready to move on or not.
"And there should be a gradual release - so the teacher will do something, they will do a group activity together and then an individual activity - 'I do, we do, you do'.''
Teachers travel to Perth annually to moderate ATAR marking, so they were familiar with the Statewide standards.
The school has also just completed a student services review, has allocated more staff and resources to help with student engagement and this year employed a full-time attendance officer.
"We have a very targeted focus for attendance for at-risk kids,'' Mr Masarei said.
"We also have a learning support person, who is focused on raising the standards for kids scoring a D or E grade... to create a more meaningful learning environment that suits them and their needs.
"We make sure we are running a school that benefits and grows all kids, regardless of where they are on their learning journey."
Mr Masarei said for regional high schools, it was important that the network of local primary schools and district high schools operated effectively.
"We are lucky that our Esperance network of three primary schools is sensational and has a very strong understanding of what kids need to get a WACE,'' he said.
"We talk to them about the academic pathways very early in the piece."
Notwithstanding that the school's buildings are 55-years-old, Mr Masarei said the biggest challenges he faced as a prinicipal was finding housing for staff, accessing ongoing professional learning and development for teachers and being able to offer sufficient financial incentives to draw qualified and experienced staff to the region.
"For us, the biggest challenge is regional housing, because there is none,'' he said.
"And I suppose financial incentivisation for teachers to come here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.