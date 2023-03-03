Farm Weekly
Denmark SHS's 2022 ATAR ranking puts its ahead.

March 3 2023 - 8:30pm
Denmark Senior High School ATAR dux Luka Milbourne (left), at graduation last year with school principal Kath Ward.

DENMARK Senior High School has a lot to celebrate - with 11 of its 60 year 12 students achieving an ATAR of 90 or above.

