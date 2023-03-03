DENMARK Senior High School has a lot to celebrate - with 11 of its 60 year 12 students achieving an ATAR of 90 or above.
Four students - Iman Anderson, Maya Gibson, Luka Milbourne and Sara Simpson - where recognised with Certificates of Distinction, and a further seven received Certificates of Merit.
These included Annabelle Adams, Baden Clarke, Eloise Garland, Bindi Robertson, Samuel Ross and Kai Thrupp-Probst.
The school received subject certificates in English and human biology respectively, putting them in the top 0.5 per cent of the WA cohort last year.
The median ATAR of 85.2 outshone that of like schools at 80.3.
"For a little country school, with less than 500 student in total and about 27 doing ATAR last year, we are punching above our weight,'' said principal Kath Ward.
"There is a lot to be celebrated.''
Ms Ward said the school's academic record was achieved by offering students strong ATAR and VET pathways, with a wide program of TAFE certificate courses tailored to the individual.
It has a 50:50 split of students who pursued either an ATAR or VET pathway.
Ninety five per cent of students, who applied through TISC to go to university, were given their first preference against 84pc across WA.
And the school achieved 100pc course completion in 11 different certificates, with more than half of the VET students gaining a certificate III or IV.
"The VET co-ordinator Gavin Palmer is channeling individualised pathways for our young people, finding good providers and catering to individual student needs,'' Ms Ward said.
"We don't market ourselves as an ATAR school or a VET school, because we recognise our responsibility to cater to the diversity of our clientele, and there are so many different opportunities available.''
The school offers community-based partnerships, has some students who leave before the end of year 12 to transition to apprenticeships and encourages those aiming for an agricultural or farming career to apply to the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.
"We are a really great school and a good choice if you are on an ATAR pathway, or a general VET pathway and if you want an individualised program,'' she said.
"But if you are looking at agriculture or farming, we say then apply next door and we will support you.''
Ms Ward said Denmark SHS was working towards a whole-school approach to learning - a process in which many other regional high schools are also engaged.
"We are working towards a whole-school appropach to learning - called Unleashed Learning - which is about making sure that the students are lifting their weights,'' Ms Ward said.
"It's so that learning sticks for everyone and so that the children are the drivers of their own destiny.
"It is a big push at our school - so that the kids are engaged and see the importance of what they are learning."
The school is actively marketing itself to the local community - hosting the town's weekend market, running an open day this term, regular school tours and building connections with the local businesses.
"We are trying to get the word out to cement our position as a school of choice,'' Ms Ward said.
But as the Denmark community and the school grows, so does its need for facilities.
"We would love an additional build,'' Ms Ward said.
"We are a growing community and an arts-focused community and this school doesn't have a purpose-built arts facility, so that is something my school board is actively fighting for.
"We have an art room and offer media, drama and music - but the media, drama and music facilities are far from state-of- the-art.
"We are certainly vying for that to be built, so we can continue to punch above our weight.''
