THE WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, prioritises turning out graduates who are sought-after to manage and work onfarm and in the wider agricultural industry, and this year's cohort were no exception.
The achievements of graduates Danielle Iles, Jillian Morris and Cejay Hill were recognised in the annual awards.
Ms Iles was a finalist for the prestigious VET Beazley Medal and received a VET Exhibition award and a VET Certificate of Excellence in Primary Environmental and Animal Care Industries.
Ms Iles also received a Certificate of Merit for her overall results in years 11 and 12, recognising her achievement in the WACE and the degree of difficulty of the courses and programs undertaken.
Ms Morris was awarded the VET Certificate of Excellence in Primary, Environmental and Animal Care Industries and Mr Hill, the VET Certificate of Excellence for Automotive, Engineering and Logistics.
All three students were placed in the top 0.5 per cent of highest performing VET students in the applicable industry area from across WA for 2022.
The college caters for students in years 10 to 12, offering a variety of ATAR and general courses and Vocational Education and Training (VET) certificate courses to 139 students last year.
In 2022, 94 per cent of its eligible students achieved their WACE, with 98pc of students each attaining at least three full VET Certificate II or III qualifications.
Of the ATAR cohort, seven students applied and were accepted for university courses with six of them offered their first preference.
Principal Matt Dowell said the WA's agricultural colleges continually work hard to assist students to excel and to set them up for post-school opportunities within the agricultural and related-trades sectors.
"Our graduates remain sough-after by industry and Jillian, Cejay and Danielle are examples of the high-calibre of graduates our college turns out each and every year,'' Mr Dowell said.
Cunderdin Agricultural College is a co-educational school and residential boarding facility catering for students in years 11 and 12 interested in an agriculture or trades-based pathway.
The college's facilities are expansive and unlike typical secondary schools.
Its farm is set on 4063 hectares and includes a 2000ha cropping and pasture improvement program and also has a flock of 1200 AMS Merino ewes and a 40-ewe Poll Dorset stud.
There is also an intensive 80-sow herd piggery producing pork and bacon for the slaughter market, a cattle herd and breeding program, a poultry program and an onsite butcher shop where students assist with the processing of produce to supply the college kitchen.
The college also has a Trade Training Centre offering Certificate-based training in automotives, construction, furniture making and engineering trades.
Ms Iles, a Cunderdin local, found success through having a wide variety of agricultural programs to choose from and staff who specialised in various enterprises.
And, of course, ready access to the school farm.
"Completing my Certificate II in Agriculture has given me the opportunity to make connections with various industry representatives as well as gain a wealth of knowledge in the field,'' Ms Iles said.
"Being at Cunderdin Agricultural College and the experiences it has given me has definitely confirmed my love for the industry and my desire to pursue a career and future in agriculture.''
Ms Morris, from Kununoppin, has a keen interest in working with livestock and said the college's livestock enterprise taught her a range of valuable animal handling skills.
The college has given me the opportunity to expand my knowledge of sheep enterprises and develop a passion for competitive judging,'' she said.
Mr Hill, who grew up on a family farm at Yealering, wants to pursue an apprenticeship in boiler-making this year, having excelled and enjoyed developing his welding and fabrication skills while making a dual axel flat-top trailer for his major year 12 project.
"After completing an apprenticeship, my goal is to return to our family farm,'' Mr Hill said.
