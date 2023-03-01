Farm Weekly
Venturon Livestock bull sells to $26,000 at Boyup Brook

By Kane Chatfield
Updated March 1 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
With the $26,000 top-priced Charolais bull Venturon Start The Party S97 (by Venturon Hamish H6) purchased by the Holzwart family, Bauhinia Park Charolais stud, Emerald, Queensland, at the third annual Venturon Livestock on-property bull sale at Boyup Brook last Friday were Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs (left), Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup representative Laurence Grant, Venturon Livestock stud co-principal Harris Thompson, Tom Wilding-Davies, Premium Livestock Solutions, Brisbane, Queensland, who represented the buyers, Elders Boyup Brook agent Peter Forrest and Elders WA cattle manager Michael Longford.

STUD and commercial buying support from throughout the country saw values reach $26,000 at the Thompson family's Venturon Livestock third annual on-property bull sale at Boyup Brook last Friday.

