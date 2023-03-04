IT might have been a different sale format for the Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks on Monday, but it didn't affect the enthusiasm of buyers when it came to selecting their bulls as they pushed prices to a sale high $21,000 for a Koojan Hills Angus bull.
After seeing their sale expand considerably over the past couple of years, along with occupational health and safety concerns going forward, the Metcalfe family this year decided instead of building a new selling complex and having a traditional ring sale they would switch to a video sale and it appeared to work well for all concerned.
With the bulls penned up in their small groups as in previous years, buyers could still inspect them and make their selections prior to the sale before they sat down in the shed out of the elements and watched the individuals of each come on to a large screen as they were offered.
The Metcalfe family put forward an excellent line-up of 109 Angus and Murray Grey bulls and they were again well received by both return and new buyers, who bid strongly to make sure they secured the bulls they had a tick against in their catalogues.
With 70 registered buyers at the sale and another 51 registered bidders logged into the AuctionsPlus platform from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and also WA, the Nutrien Livestock selling team led by auctioneer Michael Altus had no issues selling the bulls as the bids came in strongly right through the sale.
By the time the final bull left the big screen in both the selling shed and on the screens of online buyers, 95 of the 109 bulls offered were sold at an average of $10,242, which was down $787 on last year's record breaking result, while the sale gross was $973,000.
In comparison, in last year's sale 104 bulls sold from 113 offered for a gross of $1,147,000, an average of $11,029 and to a top of $25,000.
The clearance was improved further post-sale with six passed in bulls also finding new homes.
Along with the strong bidding in the stands the contribution of the AuctionsPlus platform also played a role in the excellent result.
The online catalogue received 3322 views, which was nearly double last year's 1794 views and during the sale there were 94 online bids placed across 21 lots resulting in 10 lots selling to five of the eight active online bidders.
Last year there were 38 online bids placed across five lots which resulted in two bulls selling to online buyers.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey said overall it was another very good sale for the Metcalfe family and it was a credit to their breeding program and presentation of bulls.
"It was a quality line-up of grassfed bulls across both breeds right through the catalogue which presented extremely well and highlighted the family's breeding program," Mr Pumphrey said.
"It was also a very even line-up from start to finish and the buyers responded accordingly.
"There was a good number of easy calving heifer type bulls on offer alongside a very good line-up of cow bulls with good growth and muscling.
"The sale certainly followed the trend of most other bulls sales held this year and the general cattle market, and although down slightly, to average more than $10,500 across such a big line-up is an excellent result.
"Again the sale saw a large number of buyers in attendance both new and returning, that came from right across the State which shows these bulls can go into any environment and work."
Koojan Hills Angus
Once again it was the Koojan Hills Angus bulls which led the sale and they didn't disappoint with the quality line-up receiving solid buying support from across the country to see prices top at $21,000.
All up 93 Angus bulls went under the hammer and Mr Altus found new homes for 81 of them, as 42 different buyers purchased them at an average of $10,537.
In comparison to last year's record breaking result for the stud, the average was back $1304 and the stud sold seven less bulls under the hammer.
In last year's fixtures the Metcalfe family offered 94 Koojan Hills bulls and sold 88 for an average of $11,841.
With such an even team of bulls on offer picking a standout wasn't easy but the bull which created the most interest among buyers and sold for the day's $21,000 top price was the classy Koojan Hills Stellar S58 in lot five.
Mr Altus took an opening bid of $10,000 on the 822 kilogram, late March 2021-drop bull and from there the price quickly rose as bids came in from all around the shed.
Eventually it was the Pollard family, Springcreek Grazing Co, Tenterden, who prevailed as the winning bidders at $21,000 on the thick, well-balanced sire.
George Pollard said he picked Stellar S58 out alongside his father Bill and manager Reece Hay at the Koojan Hills field day prior to the sale.
"We all liked him and thought he stood out in the team," Mr Pollard said.
"He had the Stellar bloodline which we were chasing along with a good 400-day weight figure.
"He is a well structured and well muscled bull which looks the part.
"We are very happy to have secured him."
Stellar S58 is a son of Sitz Stellar 726D and out of Koojan Hills L67, which is a daughter of Milwillah Gatsby G279.
Along with being easy on the eye, the AI-bred bull had a very good set of estimated breeding values to match which included -1.7 calving ease direct, -9.2 gestation length (GL), +4.5 birthweight (BWT), +54, +105, +138 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +123 mature cow weight (MCW), +16 milk, +70 carcase weight (CWT), +2.7 eye muscle areas (EMA), +1.8 rib fat, +1.2 P8 fat, -0.4 retail beef yield (RBY), +3.7 intramuscular fat (IMF) and +14 docility (DOC).
With these figures Stellar S58 ranks in the top 4pc of the breed for GL, 12pc for 600-day weight and rib fat, top 13pc for 400-day weight and top 14pc for IMF.
At scanning Stellar S58 had the second highest IMF scan along with the highest fat scores.
Along with purchasing Stellar S58, the Pollards also purchased another three bulls to finish with a team of four at an average of $14,250.
Also in their team at $17,500 was lot 48 Koojan Hills Stunner S162, which was by Musgrave 316 Stunner and at $10,500 lot 49 Koojan Hills Supreme S216, which was by Koojan Hills Maximus M35.
Stunner S162 ranks in the top 2pc for rib and P8 fats as well as top 5-10pc for calving ease daughters, BWT, milk and feed conversion (NFI-F) while Supreme S216 ranks in the top 1pc for scrotal size (SS), top 2pc for P8 fat and top 4pc for rib fat as well as top 6pc for DOC and top 9cp for days to calving (DTC).
Mr Pollard said they also liked Stunner S162 at the field day.
"He had a lot of ticks from us," he said.
"He is good across the board in terms of his figures plus he is a very well-balanced bull in the flesh."
All four bulls will join the Pollard family's sire battery and be used among their 300 breeders which are now nearly pure Angus having come from a Hereford base.
Mr Pollard said they have purchased now from the Koojan Hills stud for a couple of years and have been pleased with the results they are getting.
"They are a good young enthusiastic family to deal with and their bulls match in well with what we want," he said.
Just $1000 off the top price and recording the day's $20,000 second top price was lot 26 Koojan Hills Chisum S26 when it was sold to return buyers the Davies family, JP & J Davies, Manypeaks, who has been buying from the stud for more than 30 years.
The AI-bred, March 2021-drop bull was sired by S Chisum 255 and out of Koojan Hills Q66, which is a daughter of Koojan Hills Up River M91.
It has EBVs of +8.9 calving ease direct, +8.0 calving ease daughters, -8.1 GL, +1.4 BWT, +57, +102 and +131 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +102 MCW, +18 milk, +81 CWT, +5.9 EMA, +1.5 rib fat, +1.8 P8 fat, +0.5 RBY, +0.4 IMF and +25 DOC.
Based on this set of numbers, the smooth shouldered, stretchy Chisum S26 ranks in the top 6-9pc for calving ease direct, calving ease daughters, BWT and GL as well as top 12-16pc for CWT, rib fat and P8 fat and top 19-22pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Joe Davies said Chisum S26 was a structurally sound bull with a good even set of figures.
"He has really good structure and feet and we need that down here at Manypeaks," Mr Davies said.
"He also has good smoothness, length of body and good muscling.
"We were looking for a bull to use over our heifers to put some quality and weight into their calves and I think this bull will do just that."
The Davies family, who will join 450 breeders, will use Chisum S26 over their heifers.
The third top price was $19,000 paid by return buyer Chase Edwards, Plain Grazing Co, Gingin, for Koojan Hills Chisum S132 in lot 22.
Mr Edwards said he picked Chisum S132 out before getting to the sale based on its figures and the videos online and he wasn't disappointed when he saw the bull in the flesh.
"He presented well in the flesh and is a well filled out bull," he said.
"He also had good growth and fat figures.
"I came to the sale chasing the Chisum 255 bloodline as it will be a new one to our herd.
"All the Chisum bulls presented very well and they were a very even line, so I have some confidence in this bull and what it will do."
The AI-bred, 820kg thick and soft Chisum S132 ranks in the top 4pc for P8 fat, top 6pc for DOC, top 7pc for 200-day weight, top 12pc for 400-day weight, rib fat and CWT as well as top 17-20pc for 600-day weight and scrotal size.
Mr Edwards said they would use Chisum S132 in their nucleus herd of 80 breeders from which they breed bulls for their own use in their main herd of more than 500 breeders.
Along with the purchase of Chisum S132 Mr Edwards purchased an ET-bred, March 2022-drop yearling bull, Koojan Hills Fair-N-Square T16 for $6000.
The 441kg Fair-N-Square T16 was by Myers Fair-N-Square M39 and it ranks in the top 12-20pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weight.
There were a number of other bulls in the line-up to sell at more than $15,000.
Buying through Mr Pumphrey, Windermere Farms, Lake Grace, purchased three bulls at an average of $13,833 including one at $17,500 and one at $15,500.
It paid $17,500 for the Ben Nevis Newsflash N239 son in lot 15 that ranks in the top 7pc for EMA and top 10pc for milk and $15,000 for a Sitz Stellar 726D son in lot six that is in the top 6pc for SS and top 7pc for BWT and rib fat.
Mr Pumphrey said he was chasing new bloodlines for the Lake Grace herd.
"I was looking for bulls with good muscle and shape as well as a moderate frame," he said.
"The $17,500 bull was a well put together sire which they will be able to use on heifers and cows."
Also going to $17,500 for one of two selections, which averaged $14,250, was Fake Lake Estate, Scotsdale.
Fake Lake bid to $17,500 for lot 51, Koojan Hills Enhance S251, which was by Sydgen Enhance and ranking in the top 4pc for docility and top 8pc for IMF.
Another buyer to outlay $17,500 was Waymu Farms, Willyung, when it collected a Ben Nevis Newsflash N239 son in lot 14 that ranks in the top 6pc for milk at this value while Winrush Farm, Manypeaks, purchased a
S Chisum 255 son that ranks in the top 1pc calving ease daughters and top 3pc for DOC at $17,000.
The Gorman family, Gorman Pastoral, Wellstead, who will calve down 620 breeders this year, were another influential buyer at the top end purchasing three bulls to a top of $16,500 and an average of $15,333.
They went to $16,500 for lot 24 a S Chisum 255 son which is in the top 1pc for DOC, top 6pc for P8 fat and top 8pc for calving ease daughters.
Gorman Pastoral cattle manager Tim Fenwick said he was looking specifically for heifer bulls for this year's joining where they are aiming to join 200 heifers.
"I was chasing good solid bulls with good structure and good feet," Mr Fenwick said.
"I also wanted a low birthweight and good growth."
Mr Fenwick said the three bulls purchased would be used in their heifers this year and then follow the age group through for their following joinings.
When it came to the six yearling bulls offered the top price for these was $14,000 bid by the Roe family, Benalong Grazing, Gingin, for Koojan Hills Stellar T15 in lot 43.
The ET-bred, March 2022-drop Sitz Stellar 726Ds son weighed in at 504kg and is in the top 12pc for rib fat, top 13pc for GL and 400-day weight plus top 15pc P8 fat and 600-day weight.
Lewis Roe said Stellar T15 had a good set of balanced figures in terms of growth and fertility.
"He also comes from a good family and has a good phenotype and is also a new bloodline for our herd," Mr Roe said.
"This is our first time buying a yearling bull so, we will use him over heifers this season and see how he goes and if he grows out."
Also bidding up strongly on the yearling offering was a return buyer from Esperance operating on AuctionsPlus which purchased an ET-bred Sterling Pacific 904 son at $13,500 and a Myers Fair-N-Square M39 son at $6000.
The volume buyer in the run was repeat buyer GMC Corporation Pty Ltd, Denmark, which purchased seven bulls at an average of $12,429.
Included in its team at $14,500 was Koojan Hills President P231 son in lot 33 which ranked in the top 4pc for GL plus a S Chisum 255 son in lot 32 that ranks at $14,000.
The next biggest buyer in terms of numbers was the Wellstead based Nymann Strathaven which collected a team of five bulls to a top of $10,000 and an average of $7100.
Nymann Strathaven paid $10,000 for an ET-bred son of Sitz Stellar 726D that ranks in the top 2pc for GL.
Others buyer to secure more than two bulls were Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin ($10,167 average); TA & TL Bradshaw, Manypeaks ($9167 average); Roydon Nominees, Denmark ($7833 average) and Millstream Pastoral, Manypeaks ($7167 average).
Melaleuca Murray Grey
Following the offering of Koojan Hills Angus bulls, the Metcalfe family offered 16 Murray Grey bulls from their Melaleuca stud and the competition was nearly as strong as on the Angus sires, to ensure the family achieved a pleasing result.
By the end of the run 14 of the 16 bulls had sold to 10 different buyers to a top of $14,500 and average of $8536, which was back $1973 on last year as well as being up $36 on last year's top price alone.
Last year the Metcalfes offered 19 Melaleuca bulls and sold 16 under the hammer to a top of $8500 and an average of $6563
Leading the way in the Murray Grey offering and achieving the $14,500 top bid was Melaleuca Solar S12 in lot 101 when it was knocked down to Gary and Julie Buller, Monterey Murray Grey stud, Karridale.
Mr Buller said Solar S12 was the obvious pick to him in the Murray Grey line-up.
"I thought the offering of Murray Grey bulls stood out for their bone, substance and power," Mr Buller said.
"They were a very good even line of bulls which all had good heads and feet along with good bone, plenty of thickness and depth of body.
"Solar was just a bit more refined and a more sirey type than the rest.
"Overall to me he was the best balanced bull in a very good line-up of bulls."
Mr Buller said Solar S12's outcross bloodline and pedigree was another reason he selected it.
"He is out of a 12-year-old cow which has a very good breeding history including producing another top sire which sold to New Zealand," Mr Buller said.
The March 2021-drop, 838kg, silver bull is by Melaleuca Phantom P110 and out of Melaleuca Patty G226.
Along with showing plenty of class in the flesh Solar also had a good set of balanced figures including +1.1 calving ease direct, -1.7 GL,+5.2 BWT, +33, +54 and +74 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +76 MCW, +45 CWT, +2.6 EMA, +0.3 rib fat, +0.3 rump fat, +0.7 RBY and +0.5 IMF along with index values of +$56 for vealer, +$57 for supermarket and +77 for EU heavy steer.
The next best price in the Murray Grey offering was $11,000 and it was achieved twice.
The first to bid the value was Lancelin Nominees Pty Ltd, Albany, when it went to $11,000 for Melaleuca Spartacus S6, which was the first bull offered in the run.
The 776kg well-muscled, silver, March 2021-drop bull was sired by Melaleuca Kenny K250 and ranks in the top 5pc for EMA, top 15-20pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, CWT and RBY, while it is in the top 1pc for the vealer index and top 5pc for the supermarket and EU heavy steers indexes.
Along with taking home Spartacus S6 Lancelin Nominees also purchased at $9000, a second Melaleuca Kenny K250 son which showed good softness and ranks in the top 5-15pc for the three indexes.
The second bull in the offering to make $11,000 was the late March 2021-drop Melaleuca Solar S68 when it sold to Kanandah station, Kalgoorlie.
The 784kg silver, eye-catching Melaleuca Phantom P110 son sire is in the top 10pc for 400 and 600-day weights as well as the supermarket index.
Kanandah station also picked up a second Murray Grey bull during the sale at $6000 plus one of the passed in sires post sale at $6000 as well.
There were another two Murray Grey bulls in the run to sell for five figures.
The Giles family, BP, RM & AR Giles, Ravensthorpe, purchased the 812kg, April 2021-drop Melaleuca Salesman S117 at $10,500.
The Melaleuca Mission M64 son had the ideal figures and phenotype.
It ranks in the top 10-15pc for the three indexes as well as top 15pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Rounding out the Murray Grey bulls to sell at five figures was Melaleuca Solar S59 when it sold to Cameron Harris, Nangara Murray Grey stud, Manjimup.
The 804kg, Melalueca Phantom P10 son ranks in the top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and top 15-20pc for the three indexes.
Mr Harris, who was buying from Melaleuca for the first time, said Solar S59 would be a total outcross for his herd and that was one of the reasons for buying it.
"I think he is the complete type of bull which will work well with my females," Mr Harris said.
Two other buyers to have an impact on the Murray Grey run were TA & TL Bradshaw, Manypeaks, who purchased two bulls at $9000 and $6000 while AR & MA Muir, Manjimup, bought two both at $6000.
