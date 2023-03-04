Farm Weekly
Koojan Hills Angus bull tops $21,000 at Manypeaks sale

By Jodie Rintoul
March 4 2023 - 11:00am
Topping the Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks on Monday at $21,000 was this Koojan Hills Angus sire, Koojan Hills Stellar S58, when it sold to the Pollard family, Springcreek Grazing Co, Tenterden. With the bull were Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey (left), Koojan Hills co-principal Chris Metcalfe and Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus.

IT might have been a different sale format for the Koojan Hills Angus and Melaleuca Murray Grey on-property bull sale at Manypeaks on Monday, but it didn't affect the enthusiasm of buyers when it came to selecting their bulls as they pushed prices to a sale high $21,000 for a Koojan Hills Angus bull.

