Willandra Sebastian S135 sells for $49,000 at Williams

By Kane Chatfield
March 4 2023 - 3:00pm
The Cowcher family set a new stud record price of $49,000 when Willandra Sebastian S135 (by Topweight Ned Kelly) sold to the Woonallee Simmental stud, Millicent, South Australia, at the 35th annual Willandra Simmental and Red Angus on-property bull sale at Williams last week. With the top-priced bull were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus (left), Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy, top-priced bull buyer sponsor Jarvis Polglaze, Zoetis Australia, Willandra stud principals Charles and Peter Cowcher and Woonallee marketing manager Tom Wilding-Davies, Brisbane, Queensland.

A SMASHED stud record price of $49,000 for a Simmental bull headlined strong results at the Willandra Simmental and Red Angus stud's 35th annual on-property bull sale at Williams last week.

