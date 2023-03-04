A SMASHED stud record price of $49,000 for a Simmental bull headlined strong results at the Willandra Simmental and Red Angus stud's 35th annual on-property bull sale at Williams last week.
The price tag more than doubled the stud's previous record top price when a Simmental bull sold for $20,000 at last year's sale amid the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Cowcher family breeding Simmental cattle.
The soft, well-muscled and beautifully pigmented bull Willandra Sebastian S135 was a late June 2021 born son of Topweight Ned Kelly and a Topweight Jack Arta daughter Willandra Olive N88.
Tipping the scales at 858kg, the Cowchers also thought highly of the double polled sire and retained a semen share.
Sebastian's Breedplan figures and indexes were equally as impressive as its shop window, ranking as a trait leader for milk (+17) and vealer terminal index (VTI) (+$64), top one per cent domestic maternal index (DMI) (+$67), top 1-5pc for 200-day weight (DW) (+32), carcase weight (CWT) (+36), northern terminal (NTI) (+$40) and export maternal indexes (EMI) (+$91) and top 5-10pc for 400 (+48) and 600-DW (+61).
The headline act appeared in the sale ring in lot four and the sway of pre-sale stud interest from across the country in the impressive bull yielded numerous buyers at the sale and online vying for its services.
With bidding kicking off at $15,000, an entertaining battle ensued among several hopeful new owners before the final blow was landed by the Woonallee Simmental stud, Millicent, South Australia, represented at the sale by Woonallee marketing manager Tom Wilding-Davies, Brisbane, Queensland.
Woonallee stud principal Tom Baker said they weren't necessarily in the market for a bull, but when you see a good one you have to buy it.
"First saw the bull in a photo and liked what we saw, Tom Wilding-Davies went to see him and from there we thought he was worth buying," Mr Baker said.
"Homozygous polled bulls so structurally correct and still maintaining power, style and outlook are pretty hard to come by and we thought he would be worth a go.
"Our program is about repeatability and predictability and I think the bull's pedigree will certainly complement this.
"We've used plenty of Willandra and the Cowchers have used plenty from us, the bull has a couple of crosses back to one of our bulls and we like to support those that support us."
Sebastian formed part of an increased excellent sale team of 66 rising two-year-old Simmental and Red Angus bulls reflecting the Cowcher family's efforts in continually improving the evenness of the team each year backed by high accuracy Breedplan performance.
The Cowcher family also offered its first Angus bulls (carrying red gene) at the sale from their young Angus breeding program.
The longest running Simmental bull sale in Australia and WA's longest consecutive onfarm bull sale attracted widespread new and return interest across the country, both at the sale and online, with a registration of 50 buyers descending from local areas, South West, South Coast, Esperance, eastern and northern Wheatbelts, Peel, Midlands and interstate.
The sale was also interfaced on AuctionsPlus with 51 registered bidders and 70 viewers logged into the fixture online from WA, New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
At the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock selling team and auctioneer Michael Altus had sold 57 bulls at auction (86 per cent) for a solid average of $9430.
On the back of some selective bidding in the line-up of Simmental bulls, the clearance and average (-$638) was back on last year's blockbuster result where all 59 Simmental and Red Angus bulls sold for a $10,068 average.
In the breed breakdown, 32 of 41 Simmental bulls (78pc) sold under the hammer for an average of $8859, back $1291 on last year's sale where all 40 bulls sold for a $10,150 average.
Their Red Angus stablemates claimed this year's bragging rights with a 100pc clearance of 21 bulls for an impressive average of $10,952 which was up $1057 on last year's sale average of $9895 from all 19 bulls selling.
All four Angus bulls found new homes at a $6000 average.
Simmental
Long-time supporter of more than two decades Gordon Atwell, Welldon Beef, Williams, sources a big team of Simmental bulls annually for his large commercial Angus crossbreeding program and this year was no exception.
Mr Atwell collected nine bulls to be the sale's volume buyer, operating from values of $5000 to the sale's $12,000 equal second top price for Simmental bulls to average $6944.
The $12,000 bid was Mr Atwell's first purchase of the day, paid for lot 14 containing Willandra Special S25, a mid-April 2021-born son of Willandra Nepal and out of a Willandra Hannibal daughter, Willandra Diana M33.
The classy 872kg horned bull recorded extremely high growth and carcase figures and indexes ranking in the breed's top 1pc for 600 DW (+75), CW (+41) and NTI ($41) and top 1-5pc for 200 (+32) and 400 DW (+53), DMI (+$66), EMI (+$97) and VTI (+$52) with positive fats.
Mr Atwell also included the next highest price of $11,500 in his team of bulls paid for lot 20, a 854kg double polled late May-2021- drop son of Willandra Lee Marvin ranking in the top 1-5pc for 200 DW and VTI, top 5-10pc for all other indexes, 600 DW and CW also with positive fats.
Lucrana Simmentals, Texas, Queensland, through the bidding of Nutrien Livestock, WA manager Leon Giglia, paid the other $12,000 price tag for Willandra Sir Lancelot S5 penned in lot six.
The 886kg homozygous polled bull was an early April 2021-drop Lee Marvin son out of a Topweight Director daughter Willandra Diana G131 with positive fats and strong Breedplan performance including top 1-5pc 400 (+53) and 600 DW (+67), CW (+36), NTI (+$39) and top 5-10pc for 200 DW (+29), EMI (+$79) and VTI (+$50) and top 10pc DMI (+$57).
Other higher prices paid in the Simmental line-up included $11,000, bid by Glen Pennant Farms for the second bull into the ring Willandra Shalimar S6, an 896kg early April 2021 born double polled son of Willandra Matador (by Woonallee Jericho) and another Director daughter Willandra Crystal J69 with a good spread of figures including positive fats, weight intervals ranging from top 5-30pc, indexes ranging from top 1-20pc, top 5-10pc CW and top 10pc milk.
Bremer Bay producers Buckenara Pty Ltd assisted by Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll, collected four Simmental bulls paying to a $10,000 top price for a 844kg high indexing double polled son of Willandra Matador.
Other multiple Simmental accounts were Terrica Valley, Hyden and S & T Granucci, Jardee with two bulls each.
Red Angus
The sale heated up when it swung onto the Red Angus with the first nine bulls selling for five figures.
The breed's $17,500 top price was among these bulls with Angus and Eliza Llewellyn, Jillangolo Red Angus and Simmental studs, Keith, South Australia, bidding top dollar for Willandra Seth S36.
The 872kg bull was the fifth red bull into the ring and its impressive physical stature was matched with excellent Breedplan performance.
The mid April 2021-drop son of Jutland Nino N18 (by Milwillah Marble Bar J53) and a Willandra Cain daughter Willandra Red Betty L17 ranked in the breed's top 1pc for 600 DW (+99) and northern steer index (NTI) (+$75), top 1-5pc 200 (+41) and 400 DW (+71), CW (+59) and supermarket index (SI) (+$61), top 5pc vealer index (VI) (+$51) and top 20pc eye muscle area (EMA).
Mr Llewellyn said their previous Willandra sire Hampton H7 purchased about 10 years ago bred well for them and a lot of their females are by him.
He said they first saw Seth S36 on AuctionsPlus about a month prior to the sale.
"Spoke to Peter and Charles about the bull and they praised him so we made the trip," Mr Llewellyn said.
"It has a bit of grunt and stretch, volume and capacity matching our breeding goals while also being outcross genetics."
An Esperance buyer operating on AuctionsPlus finished the sale with three Red Angus bulls at the top-end of the market from $12,500 to the sale's $16,500 third top price.
Their top bid was reserved for their final purchase of the day Willandra Sheldon S66, a late April 2021-drop son of Willandra Memphis M14 (by Willandra Highmark) and Willandra Kiev daughter Willandra Red Betty N37.
The classy high indexing 770kg bull recorded figures in the top 1-5pc for 200 DW (+42) and VI (+$52), top 5-10pc 600 DW (+76) and NSI (+$58), top 10pc CW (+47), top 10-15pc EMA (+2.6) and top 20pc IMF (+0.5).
Their two earlier purchases were both sons of Willandra Nifty N92 (by Willandra Kiev).
Return buyer RE & OM Treasure & Sons, Wandering, bid the next highest price of $14,000 late into the Red Angus run for a mid-April 2021 born Nino son and a Highmark daughter Willandra Red Fire L6.
The low birthweight bull (top 1-5pc) tipped the scales at 774kg and still recorded a strong spread of well above average Breedplan performance.
Regular buyers of top Red Angus bulls McVay Pastoral Company Pty Ltd, Esperance, went to script with three bulls costing from $10,500 and to a top of $13,500 twice.
Its two top purchases went to sons of Willandra Panther P38 (by Willandra Louis) and Nino N18.
A new northern Wheatbelt buyer was influential with four bulls clerked to their account for a strong $11,250 average with values ranging from $9000 to a $12,500 top on two occasions for sons of Memphis and Willandra Lord (both by Willandra Highmark).
Other multiple accounts were Preston Downs Farming Co, Esperance, two bulls at $10,500 each and Oceanview Corp Pty Ltd, Coolup and Waters Avondale Grazing Co, Bridgetown, also with two bulls.
Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy secured two of the four Angus bulls paying to $7000 for a 812kg mid-June 2021 drop son of Koojan Hills Traction P40.
