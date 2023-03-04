Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wagin Woolorama celebrates 50th anniversary with Whipper Snapper distillery

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How better to celebrate an anniversary then with a lasting drink. Woolorama marked its 21st anniversary with a port and the 50th year was acknowledged by a specially labelled whiskey produced by Whipper Snapper Distillery.

THE Wagin Woolorama committee had a special port bottled to celebrate 21years in 1993.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.