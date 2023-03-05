Farm Weekly
Home/News

Frobee's Honey a stalwart vendor at the Wagin Woolorama

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lady sitting on the right of the Frobees Honey stand is Carol Froby, who still attends the Woolorama every year, selling her quilted and sewn crafts alongside Frobees Honey stall and has been a long-time exhibitor.

THE family behind Frobee's Honey has been going to the Wagin Woolorama for more years than it can remember and its succession plan will ensure they will keep coming for generations to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.