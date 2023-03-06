Farm Weekly
Cambell Nalder Memorial trophy up for grabs at Wagin Woolorama

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 7 2023 - 10:00am
Cambell Nalder and his father Sir Crawford combined farming and politics to bring a spotlight on Wagin.

WHEN the day draws to a close and the points are tallied, the historic Cambell Nalder Memorial trophy will go to the winner of the most points in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds shed.

