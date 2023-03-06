WHEN the day draws to a close and the points are tallied, the historic Cambell Nalder Memorial trophy will go to the winner of the most points in the British and Australasian Sheep Breeds shed.
The elegant silver cup was first awarded in 1988, a year after the death of the Wagin farmer and politician and has been shared around through breeders' ranks during the past 35 years.
Mr Nalder, son of former Deputy Premier Sir Crawford Nalder, served as a WA National Party member of the Legislative Assembly for just over one year from 1986 to 1987 before he died of cancer aged just 49 years.
It is one of the Wagin Woolorama's oldest trophies and pays homage to Mr Nalder's involvement with the Wagin Agricultural Society when it was still a spring show and his recognition and love of quality livestock and the genetics required to breed the best.
He also loved horses and was often found around horse events.
Mr Nalder and wife Janice had a Merino, Suffolk, Illawarra Shorthorn and Landrace studs, but overwhelmingly it was their Large White stud that carried the farm.
He was well known at the old Wagin Show, exhibiting Nalvin Park's Large White pigs and Suffolks and even won champion Merino ram when the show was held in the spring.
Son Peter, who carried on the tradition successfully exhibiting the Suffolks, said they always used to joke his dad bred for Noah's Ark.
Nalvin Park was a major exhibitor at the Perth Royal Show with Large Whites, and Suffolks, and when Peter took over the farm and livestock after his father's death, the Large Whites were the basis of a big intensive commercial enterprise.
With changing times the piggery ceased operating and Peter concentrated on Suffolks, then later developed his own White Suffolk stud with great success, winning his father's trophy in 2003 and 2004.
When the property and the stud were later sold Peter went to work at the Lockridge Senior High School farm and set up the school's White Suffolk stud, Kiara, using Nalvin Park genetics.
READ MORE:
He put the school on the White Suffolk map with Kiara's championship success at Woolorama, saying there was nothing like the excitement of a kid in a line-up winning something and the importance they felt in shaking the judge's hand.
Mr Nalder is no longer at the school but remains in the stud industry, helping veterinarian Simon Bell establish his Aussie White stud at Gidegeannup while he establishes his own new White Suffolk stud.
He said there was something about breeding livestock and genetics that he could not resist.
