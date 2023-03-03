A NEW agrifood and beverage precinct is open for business and is expected to pour a billion-dollar boost into the economy.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis officially opened the state-of-the-art Food Innovation Precinct WA - known as Mereny Bidi Boodja by the local Noongar language - between Mandurah and Pinjarra on Friday.
Owned by the Shire of Murray, the precinct will be an ecosystem for innovation, featuring a food and beverage production centre with a food technology facility, alongside an innovation centre and a research and development centre.
Ms Jarvis said it would provide world-class facilities, equipment and expertise to test, trial and explore options, providing businesses with confidence to pursue commercialisation and launch their products to the world - creating benefits through the supply chain.
Beyond that, the precinct is expected to help transform innovation and opportunities into success stories, business growth, diversification and jobs.
"In WA, it is all about value-adding what we are doing with our products," Ms Jarvis said.
"We grow so much fresh produce, I think the sky's the limit."
"This fantastic initiative will help transform agrifood and beverage ideas and business proposals into new products and customer relationships that support our export oriented economy.
"I hope when we are back here in a few years time there will be a lot of food businesses, which have popped up in the area."
Murdoch University is set to use the facility in collaboration with the national research, industry and government consortium, the Future Food Systems Co-operative Research Centre, for projects that help businesses to satisfy increasing demand for sustainably produced products.
Forming part of a food and beverage production centre, the facility will assist primary producers and food and beverage enterprises to test, develop and produce new and enhanced value-add products, using advanced manufacturing technologies and processes.
The university will also manage the precinct's Research and Development Centre, a teaching and education facility working with businesses throughout the value chain, from production to consumption, and training the future industry workforce.
An Innovation Centre is underway with co-working space for new business collaborations to nurture concepts and proposals, with food and agri-tech company GrowHub connecting small to medium sized entrepreneurs to vital services and information.
There has been widespread business interest in the Food Innovation Precinct WA, with a brewing company using a microbrewery in the Production Centre to produce beverages infused with Australian native botanicals.
Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the launch was a culmination of extensive collaboration between several WA agencies, the Shire of Murray and local Aboriginal community, as well as the Federal government.
MORE READING:
"I look forward to seeing how the Food Innovation Precinct WA helps prospective businesses to pursue innovations and value-add opportunities that support and grow our regions," Mr Punch said.
"Together with the Australian Government's significant investment in this future-focused initiative, WA's agrifood and beverage industry will be well placed to pursue new market opportunities that generate growth and employment."
Friday's opening realised a State government election commitment to establish the Food Technology Facility, featuring a manufacturing pilot plant to test food and beverage innovations at batch scale to assist commercialisation.
It was backed by a $45 million State government investment, with an additional $21.75m contributed by the Federal government from its Regional Growth Fund.
The precinct is open to interested parties from throughout WA, interstate and overseas from the commercial, public and academic domains to advance and accelerate agrifood food and beverage innovations and capture new market demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.