Agrifood and beverage precinct open for business in WA.

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
March 4 2023 - 10:00am
Future Food Systems CRC FTF Project Management Group Murdoch University Dr Tash Teakle (left), Minister for Regional Development Don Punch, Peel Development Commission chairman David Doepel, Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, Murdoch University vice chancellor, professor Andrew Deeks, Shire of Murray president David Bolt, Murray Wellington MP Robyn Clair and former Minister Regional Development; Agriculture and Food, Alannah MacTiernan, at the Food Innovation Precinct WA opening. Pictures by Michael Bond, Overland Media.

A NEW agrifood and beverage precinct is open for business and is expected to pour a billion-dollar boost into the economy.

