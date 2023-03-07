Click go the shears this week

IN recent times there has been a big push to encourage new young people to take up the handpiece and the prize money at this year's Wagin Woolorama adds another good reason to consider the lucrative profession.
Fletcher International clean-shear and wool handling head steward Shane Dawson has redistributed the $8000 prizemoney allocated to the section to give the first three placegetters in every class the full reward.
Previously, the prize pool was shared among the first six placegetters in the shearing and the first four in the wool handling classes.
As a competition that promotes excellence, it now rewards those who have honed their skills to the highest level and will see the open class shearing winner take home $650 with the second placegetter, $550 and third, $400.
Apart from the open class, shearers can compete in the senior, intermediate, under 21 years and the Sam Vacca Memorial class for novices.
The call for more shearers has been getting louder and Mr Dawson, who is no stranger to the shearing shed having been a wool classer in the early 90s before running a sheep handling business operating a crutching cradle, export sheep vaccination and ewe pregnancy scanning services.
He said the mature age of the shearers was noticeable throughout the industry and those who still rode on the sheep's back financially felt it was vital to promote and attract keen youth back into the sheds.
Earlier last year Mr Dawson attended a WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, shearing and wool handling judge training day.
Australian Wool Innovation supplied the trainers for a day that attracted about 20 college students and 60 people from around WA and there are plans to make such training days an ongoing exercise in the bid to attract more young people to the vocation.
In August last year, Woolorama's shearing pavilion was the venue for a career tasting program with South Regional TAFE wool classing lecturer Rob Carter, from Narrogin, giving a shearing demonstration to Wagin District High School students.
With great facilities, the Wagin Agricultural Society hopes more such days will be held to promote shearing and wool handling.
Mr Dawson also hopes some of the students who took part in the courses will be at Woolorama to at least try for a share of prize money in the wool handling classes.
While the most experienced will be competing for the Londa and David Ilies Wool Handling Award with a first prize of $600 cash, younger people with less than one year's experience are eligible to compete in the novice class and a chance to take home $250 should they win.
The shearing and wool handling events take place on Saturday only and entries can be made online.
