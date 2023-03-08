Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Historic buildings in Wagin worth a visit

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 8 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At 93 years old, volunteer Maurie Becker takes a regular turn on the roster to welcome people to Wagins historical village.

THERE comes a time when people get older and spend more time reflecting on the past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.