THERE comes a time when people get older and spend more time reflecting on the past.
For almost a decade local lady Lea Jones has administered a Lost Wagin Facebook page and more than 2000 followers shows just how keen people are to remember the past but sometimes memories are not enough.
That's when it is time to take a trip down to the Wagin Historical Society's village and reminisce among the buildings that house more tangible memorabilia from days gone by.
Thanks to the support of the Wagin Shire Council, which helped to secure funding, two new buildings have been erected in the past two years and the group is gathering the items that each will display.
When they are completed the Society's secretary/treasurer and perennial volunteer Joyce Turnor hopes to see just one final building go up - an inn - that's if they can find the funding to build it.
While they have no intention of obtaining a trading licence, she said it would finish what founding members Merv Frost, Jack Moyses, Nancy Moran, Ken Turnor and others set out to do when they first started creating the village in 1978.
Their recent buildings include a police station and although it is a replica designed by Mr Turnor, some items are original, such as the main door from Wagin's old police station that was donated by a local lady and two sets of prison window bars that had to be cut to size.
The finishing touches are done and the society will hold an official opening on WA Day in June.
It is a project that has attracted interest from a Perth museum run by retired police volunteers which has offered advice, some of the original paperwork, an old police sign and their promise of a visit to the official opening.
The village already has a small collection of police memorabilia such as a police officer's uniform and old newspapers reports about Wagin crimes, but in earlier times, by agreement with the local paper, many serious crimes were not reported publicly.
Ms Turnor said they also had an historic honour board listing Wagin's serving officers which attracts a surprising amount of interest.
She admits they hadn't thought too much about what they would put in it but things just keep coming forward including a ball and chain donated by a Dumbleyung farmer.
Last year a new $120,000 purpose-built shed was finished and is awaiting a final fit-out for a permanent display of Wagin businesses.
A sub-committee has been formed to compile the history of some of the more modern times to complement the village's own display of pioneering artifacts and original and replica buildings.
Local man and committee member Trevor Walker said he remembers in the 1970s when the town had 10-12 basketball teams, two football teams, four car dealerships, numerous machinery dealers, four banks and three big public watering holes.
Today there is no basketball team and just one hotel, football team and bank.
Wagin's timber yard, brick kiln, tallow, hide and wool merchant, bootmaker and the massive Pederick Engineering works - a big history in itself - are other businesses that no longer exist.
Mr Walker said Wagin's population declined as farm sizes increased and he remembers a time period when eight local farms were sold and not one new person came into the district.
He hopes some of the people who have moved on, have mementos or photos of these times which they would be happy to pass on for display.
"Some people leave Wagin or move into smaller retirement houses and they don't have the space to store that history," Mr Walker said.
"We want to display things the historical village doesn't have and make it something for families to see where they fit into it all.
"It can take a long time before people fully appreciate history and when it's gone, it's gone."

The historical village and its volunteers have been good at collecting, preserving and displaying its history.
The village is Wagin's number one destination on Trip Advisor and is a Tourism and Volunteer Award winner.
Many buildings are replicas but the small timber orderly's cottage is one of four original buildings found around the district and moved to the village for preservation.
Built in 1911, it served as quarantine quarters at the Wagin Hospital and housed Spanish flu patients more than a century ago.
It served as an X-ray room in the 1930s, an orderlys' room in the 50s and its final days there were as a garden shed before it was moved to the village in 2001 to house a display of hospital artefacts.
The Boyerine school, Woodanilling National Bank building, Norring Hall, and the dunny are all original - the mud batt (brick) cottage and the mallee root hut were made by the founding volunteers.
If you miss getting to the village during Woolorama, then don't worry - it is open every day of the year except Christmas Day and Good Friday.
And while it is a cash-only community, once you are inside the gates, it is moving with the times and now has its own Facebook page to check out.
