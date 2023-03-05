Farm Weekly
Tullibardine Angus bull sells to $26,500 at Redmond sale

By Kyah Peeti
March 5 2023 - 4:00pm
The top-priced bull from lot five, Tullibardine Sandman S32, attracted lots of buyer attention and sold for $26,500 to Luke Gatti, L & C Gatti, Redmond.

THE renowned quality and temperament of the Tullibardine Angus bulls was on display last week when the Murray family presented an extremely even line-up of sires at their annual, on-property bull sale at Redmond.

