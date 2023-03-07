Rabobank has shown confidence in the strength 'drinking' milk provides to the Australian dairy sector, but according to WAFarmers dairy sector president, Ian Noakes, it's a different story in WA.
In a report published on Monday, Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey said despite the recent challenges in retail pricing, drinking milk had been a "pillar" of the sector, making up 30 per cent of all milk production and bringing in $4 billion in revenue.
"An extended period of industry-related disruption and low margins is slowly coming to an end," Mr Harvey said.
"The market is experiencing a structural increase in consumer prices across the dairy aisle, led by drinking milk in particular."
Mr Harvey said higher consumer prices for milk and dairy products would be "welcome news" for dairy farmers, offering market stability and returns, however Mr Noakes said he wasn't optimistic.
Low milk supply, land prices and the start-up costs of getting into what is currently an uncertain industry, and labour transitions are all contributing factors into a challenging sector in WA.
More WA farmers are finding profits from beef instead.
"We're struggling with supply, milk production has to stabilise this year," Mr Noakes said.
"From my perspective I can't see things changing much, because there's still a number of people who have made exit plans.
"What we need is reasonable long term signals that the price is going to stay where it is, for some time to come, which has not been spoken about directly."
Dairy Australia figures indicate domestic milk consumption peaked in 2012/13 at 106.7 litres per person and has since fallen by 13pc.
In 2021/22, total drinking milk consumption in Australia shrunk by 1.1pc or 36 million litres.
The report said this small decline is not enough to impact the "relatively inelastic" domestic consumption of dairy.
"While fluid milk consumption is declining, other categories such as cheese continue to grow," Mr Harvey said.
Moreover, the past decade has seen a growing increase - of 17pc per year - in the international demand for milk, exporting 380 million litres to China and South East Asia in 2021/22.
"One of the unfortunate things is that it would appear there is some opportunities in the export market in south east Asia, but we haven't got the milk supply to fill it," Mr Noakes said.
