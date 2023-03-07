Farm Weekly
Home/News

The Nationals WA's Colin de Grussa says activists won't stop with live sheep exports

By Brooke Littlewood
March 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are many angry WA sheep producers after the Federal government stepped up its campaign to phase out the sheep live export industry. Picture by The Livestock Collective.

A BAN on live sheep exports is the tip of the iceberg and The Nationals WA Agricultural Region MLC Colin de Grussa said animal activists would not stop there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.